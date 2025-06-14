“He’s a winner, go ahead and close the deal” - When Lionel Messi reportedly made transfer agreement with Jose Mourinho to leave Barcelona

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi reportedly once agreed to leave the club to join Chelsea during Jose Mourinho's second tenure as coach (2013-2015) with them. However, the efforts of Messi's former teammate Deco played a role in ultimately stopping the move.

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers in Chelsea's history, having led them in two stints between 2004 and 2007, and 2013 and 2015. During his second stint, the Portuguese tactician was reportedly keen to coach Lionel Messi. In 2014, the Blues reportedly made a move to sign the legendary forward from Barcelona, with Mourinho holding a video call with him.

In his book Grand Hotel Calciomercato (h/t Sky Sports), journalist Gianluca Di Marzio recalled how Jose Mourinho allegedly played a key role in convincing Lionel Messi to join Chelsea back in 2014. The Blues were ready to pay the Argentine's reported €250 million release clause, and offer him a lucrative deal worth £50 million per season. Messi would also retain 70% of his image rights.

Mourinho reportedly told Messi he would be key to the project, and he couldn't wait to coach him. As per Marzio, the legendary coach told Messi in their video call:

"Hi Leo, I'm Jose! How you doing, champ? They just told me about your wish: well, you don't know how many sleepless nights I have had, trying to find a way to stop you. I've tried to employ countless strategies it would all work until you would find the winning dribble and score. You're the best, full stop."

Marzio also quoted Lionel Messi as reportedly wanting the Chelsea deal to be sealed as soon as possible. The Argentine reportedly said:

"I want to go to Chelsea, let's hurry up. With Mourinho, for how he's spoken to me, I can win whatever I want: he's a winner, go ahead and close the deal."

Despite reported talks, Lionel Messi eventually ended up staying at Barcelona in 2014, before leaving for free in the summer of 2021. The aforementioned report suggests that the Catalans' current sporting director, Deco, had played a key role in thwarting Messi's transfer to the Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues star reportedly heard of Messi's potential transfer from Cesc Fabregas and informed the Argentine's father and agent, Jorge Messi, about the same. Messi's father eventually played a role in the deal not going through despite Mourinho's personal agreement with the former Blaugrana superstar.

When Lionel Messi reportedly approached Pep Guardiola to join Manchester City from Barcelona

Messi - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi's alleged attempt to join Chelsea in 2014 is not the only time the Blaugrana legend was linked to a move outside Barcelona. In his book God Save Pep, Spanish journalist Martí Perarnau (h/t AS) reported how the Argentine approached Pep Guardiola to join Manchester City in 2020.

The incident reportedly took place after Barcelona's infamous 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in 2020. At that time, Messi also sent his well-known burofax to his boyhood side, expressing his desire to leave the club. The Argentine reportedly also travelled to Pep Guardiola's home to discuss a potential move to join Manchester City.

In the meeting, Messi allegedly told Guardiola he felt uncomfortable at Barcelona. He was also unhappy with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu's actions and felt betrayed by the authorities at the Catalan club. Guardiola was reportedly also interested in reuniting with Lionel Messi, and promised to bring him to the Etihad if his exit from the Camp Nou could be secured.

However, Lionel Messi's burofax was denied, and he went on to play another season for Barcelona. He eventually left the club in 2021 when they were unable to renew his contract due to financial constraints. The legendary Argentine went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (2021-2023), before moving to MLS side Inter Miami in the summer of 2023.

