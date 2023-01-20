“He said, ‘You have to take it, 100 per cent’” – Ex-Manchester United star reveals how Solskjaer urged him to take Old Trafford job after sack

Former Manchester United assistant coach Michael Carrick has revealed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged him to take the Red Devils' job when he was sacked as the club's boss. The Norweigan parted ways with the Old Trafford giants in October 2021.

His side were in a poor run of form, losing 5-0 to Liverpool at home, 2-0 away at Manchester City, and 4-1 at home to Watford. Solskjaer spent three years at the helm, and Carrick worked alongside him as an assistant.

The former Manchester United midfielder stepped into the role of caretaker boss when Solskjaer was sacked. He impressed, leading the Red Devils to two wins and one draw in three games. However, when Ralf Rangnick was appointed interim manager in November, Carrick left the club after a 12-season association.

He touched on Solskjaer's influence on him taking up the caretaker role, telling the Daily Mail:

"I didn't just take the job and forget about Ole. He was the first one I spoke to. He said, 'You have to take it, 100 per cent', because that's the man he is. I've the utmost respect for him."

Carrick has since become manager of EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough. The Englishman is enjoying a brilliant reign, lifting Boro from 22nd in the league table to fourth.

Carrick reveals he spoke to legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson upon becoming Boro boss

Carrick (right) spoke to Ferguson (left) before taking Boro job.

Carrick played his entire career at Old Trafford under the iconic Ferguson, making 319 appearances, scoring 21 goals, and providing 32 assists. He won the Premier League five times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors, during his time at United playing for the Scottish manager.

The former Red Devils midfielder has revealed that he spoke to Ferguson before taking the job at the Riverside Stadium, telling the aforementioned source:

"I spoke to him (Ferguson) when I was getting the job and we've met a number of times since. He's a good listener, not a dictator by any stretch, and he gives advice and you always take something away from the conversation."

Not only has Carrick propelled Middlesbrough up the Championship table, he also boasts eight wins, one draw, and three defeats in 12 matches. This is the best record of a Boro boss since Bryan Robson. Manchester United fans may keep an eye on the English coach's progress as he continues to impress in north-east England.

