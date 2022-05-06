"He seems to be a leader" - Mark Seagraves feels 25-year-old 'no-nonsense' defender could be good fit under Ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Liverpool and Manchester City defender Mark Seagraves firmly believes Manchester United target Pau Torres could fit in well under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster their strength in defense during the summer transfer window. And according to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have revived their interest in Villarreal centre-back Torres.

The 25-year-old was linked with the Premier League giants last summer, before they eventually snapped up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Despite the addition of an experienced and proven winner like Varane to their defense, United have flattered to deceive at the back. Only Newcastle United (56) have conceded more goals than United (52) among the clubs in the top half of the league table this season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Pau Torres (27)

Eder Militao (26)

Stanley N’Soki (26)

Pervis Estupinan (26)



Another impressive European campaign. Pau Torres has made 27 interceptions in the #UCL this season, the most of any player in the competition:Pau Torres (27)Eder Militao (26)Stanley N’Soki (26)Pervis Estupinan (26)Another impressive European campaign. Pau Torres has made 27 interceptions in the #UCL this season, the most of any player in the competition: 🇪🇸 Pau Torres (27)🇧🇷 Eder Militao (26)🇫🇷 Stanley N’Soki (26)🇪🇨 Pervis Estupinan (26) Another impressive European campaign. 👊 https://t.co/mIaKdiKUhP

Varane has struggled with injuries, while captain Harry Maguire has endured a forgetful campaign due to his error-strewn performances. Understandably, the club are on the lookout for reinforcements and Torres tops their shortlist.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat, Seagraves took stock of the whole situation. He explained how Torres seems to be a good fit for United, thanks to his attributes. Seagraves stated:

"Yeah, I can [see Pau Torres being a good fit at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag]. He's a no-nonsense central defender, he can play with the ball, he's a full international for Spain and he's dogged. But Manchester United, they're going to be interested in every player that's around and will he go there?

"Having said all of that, Torres is a solid player, he's young and he's played a lot of games. He seems to be a leader because he's the captain or he has been captain. So he would obviously be somebody that Manchester United or Ten Hag would want to go and buy."

However, Seagraves further added that United are likely to face a few testing years under Ten Hag, having missed out on the Champions League for next season.

"Manchester United might not even be in the Europa League next year. Of course, you might want to leave because it's a huge club. Next year and the year after are huge years for United.

"They bought in Varane, they obviously paid £80 million for Maguire, they got Jones and they got Eric Bailly. That defense is a problem for them but they've got problems all over the park and it's a case of how much the management are going to give Ten Hag to go out and buy."

Seagraves backs Bailly and Jones to leave Manchester United

With talk of the Red Devils plotting a move for Torres, Seagraves believes both Eric Bailly and Phil Jones will leave the club.

If reports are to be believed, the duo have even notified their teammates about their intention to part ways with United.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have outlined their intention to leave #mufc to teammates. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN] 🗞 Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have outlined their intention to leave #mufc to teammates. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN]

Seagraves opined that United are unlikely to offload either Maguire or Varane, meaning both Bailly and Jones will have to leave for someone like Torres to come in. He added:

"Are you going to get £80 million for Maguire? Nowhere near it. You just bought Varane in for huge wages, so you're not going to get rid of him. Bailly and Jones might go.

"At Ajax, Ten Hag has made players better and now at Manchester United he has a huge thing to do in terms of that. Bringing in Torres would be brilliant, but at the expense of who?"

United return to action on Saturday when they face Brighton away from home in the Premier League.

Edited by Nived Zenith