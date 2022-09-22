“He did some stupid stuff out there” – Paul Scholes names funniest teammate at Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named Nicky Butt as the funniest teammate he had during his time at Old Trafford.

Scholes recently chatted with Gary Neville as the former teammates discussed 18 topics, which is seemingly a tribute to the midfielder's shirt number No. 18. Although he donned the No. 22 upon his return from retirement, Scholes made his name wearing the No.18 jersey.

When asked by Neville who is the funniest teammate he has played with, Scholes picked Butt and revealed an incident that happened in the United dressing room when they were playing for the reserves.

"Nicky Butt, just funny isn’t it? Just got to look at him and he’d make you laugh. He did some stupid stuff out there. Was you in the dressing room at Old Trafford when we was playing for the reserves? You have the whiteboard don’t you where Jim Ryan comes in and announces the team."

Scholes went on to recall the incident in detail, saying:

“So we’re all sat there about half 12 before the two o’clock kick-off. He writes, ‘Butt, Butt, Butt’ in a 4-4-2 formation with a permanent marker and he couldn’t get it off.”

Watch Manchester United legend Paul Scholes talk about Nicky Butt:

Butt made 384 appearances for United during his 12-year stint with the club. Fans might remember the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo came on for the central midfielder to make his debut for the Red Devils against Bolton Wanderers.

Giorgio Chiellini stands in support of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire hasn't been at his nest this season and has only started four games for his club side under Erik ten Hag. To make things worse for the player whom United bought for €80 million from Leicester City in 2019, the Red Devils have lost all four games he has started.

That said, Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini believes that the player is often subject to undue criticism for his hefty price tag. Here's what the former Juventus defender said about Maguire while speaking to The Times:

“I am sad for Maguire’s situation because he is a good player. They require too much of him. Just because they paid £80 million for him, he has to be the best in the world every match? It’s not right. The value of the market is dependent on many aspects you can’t control. It’s not your fault.”

