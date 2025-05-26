“He was superior to everyone – even me" - When Diego Maradona snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while naming his GOAT

The legendary Diego Maradona once snubbed both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his pick in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. The Argentine icon chose Alfredo Di Stefano as superior to all other legends of the game.

Ad

Alfredo Di Stefano is often considered among the greatest footballers of all time. He is best remembered for his time at Real Madrid, where he played between 1953 and 1964. He was key to their dominance in LaLiga and the European Cup in the 1950s and 60s. The legendary forward represented Spain, Argentina, and Colombia in international football. Di Stefano won the Ballon d'Or in 1957 and 1959. He is also the only player to be awarded the Super Ballon d'Or.

Ad

Trending

In a previous interview with TyC Sports (h/t SPORTBible), Diego Maradona named Alfredo Di Stefano as better than everyone, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and himself. He said:

"I think the best was [Alfredo] Di Stefano. He was superior to everyone – even me. Pele didn't want to recognise Di Stefano's talents. Pele's friends invented a trophy especially for him for being a living legend of football. I even beat Pele in Rio for being the best in history."

Ad

Over the last two decades, fans of followers of football have often hailed either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time. Both icons have dominated the sport throughout their careers, winning a combined 13 Ballons d'Or. Both Messi and Ronaldo left European football around two years ago.

When Diego Maradona preferred Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo but called the latter "incredible"

Maradona and Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

In another interview with TyC Sports, Diego Maradona shared his take on the age-old Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The legendary Argentine preferred his compatriot but did not disregard Ronaldo's talent. He said (via GiveMeSport):

Ad

"I can't remember having seen Lionel Messi play badly. I prefer Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, but I acknowledge that the latter is an animal. He's incredible. He [Ronaldo] makes me think of Gabriel Batistuta. As soon as he touched the ball, it was a goal."

At the time of Maradona's words, Messi had yet to lead Argentina to an international trophy. He eventually won two Copa Americas in 2021 and 2024, alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Speaking of Messi at the World Cup, Maradona said:

Ad

"Alone, he will not be able to win the World Cup. You need a solid team for that. Football history will remember Messi. Football has given him a lot, as much as he has given the sport, and to win a World Cup, in my opinion, wouldn't bring himself anything else."

Diego Maradona breathed his last on November 25, 2020, at his home in Argentina due to heart failure. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi paid tribute to the legendary forward, alongside other icons of the football world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More