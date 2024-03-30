"He tells people what he wants" - Manchester United legend Bryan Robson names 2 players who should be captain instead of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has named two Red Devils stars who should be the club's captain instead of Bruno Fernandes. The Englishman believes that Harry Maguire and Casemiro would fit better into the role than the Portuguese midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes was appointed as Manchester United captain back in July 2023. That was less than a week after Harry Maguire was stripped of the armband by Erik ten Hag.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Bryan Robson showered praise on the Portuguese for his hard work and attitude on the pitch, but insists that he'd rather have the captaincy go to a player who plays deeper.

"I think Bruno leads by example. He works so hard. He’s a lovely lad around the place, he’s got a great attitude. But he’s an attacking type of player," said the Englishman. "And I’m always biased in that I think a defender who is looking at the whole pitch, or a central midfield player; I think they are more natural (options) to be captain and to be an influence on the team.

"I just feel the organisation of a team should be from somebody who is really vocal and quite aggressive in the game and the tone. That’s how I see my captain. So Bruno, even though I love him and I think he’s a great player, my captain would probably be somebody else in the squad."

The former Manchester United midfielder then proceeded to explain why he feels Harry Maguire or Casemiro should rather wear the armband.

‘I actually see it in Harry (Maguire) now, where he’s taking that responsibility on," Robson continued. "He knows he has come through a bad period and he had to get that into his game; organisation and demanding people around him. I think he’s brought that into his game now.

"Casemiro, he is an organiser. He tells people what he wants on a football pitch. You can see him, when the goalkeeper plays out from the back, the two centre-backs (split) and Casemiro, when he sees people pressing, he goes “no, I’m going to kick it long," he added.

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action today (March 30) when they clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. It remains to be seen if they can hold their nerves and deliver another important victory away from home.

Bruno Fernandes moves further clear of Cristiano Ronaldo and breaks Manchester United record

The Portuguese midfielder reached a new milestone during Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League last time out. He scored the first goals for the Red Devils from the spot.

By doing so, he raised his penalty tally for the club to an impressive 29, extending his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo (21) and shattering Ruud van Nistelrooy's record (28) to become the most prolific player from the spot in the club's history.

So far this season, Fernandes has made 38 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, recording eight goals and nine assists to his name. It'd be interesting to see how many more he'll add to his tally before campaign concludes.