"He understood me at a glance" - Bruno Fernandes admits he is missing former team-mate at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed he misses playing alongside Leeds United star Raphinha. The duo played together in Sporting Lisbon for a year and established a good connection during the short span of time.

Despite eventually moving on from Portugal, Bruno Fernandes still considers Raphinha one of his best partners on the pitch. The Manchester United superstar's feelings towards the Brazilian have not taken a hit despite the intense rivalry between the Red Devils and Leeds.

Bruno Fernandes was quoted as saying by Caught Offside (via The Sun):

"I miss Raphinha. He is a player with whom I had a different chemistry from the others, he understood me at a glance."

There have been talks recently of Manchester United wanting to strengthen their squad with the addition of Raphinha. Bruno Fernandes, who continues to remain in constant touch with the Brazil international, could play a key part should Manchester United pursue a deal.

Despite Leeds not enjoying the best of starts to the ongoing season, Raphinha has still netted three goals in the Premier League. The forward also enjoyed a dream debut for Brazil, registering two assists off the bench during the 3-1 win over Venezuela last week. The 24-year-old has a contract at Elland Road that runs until 2024.

Bruno Fernandes has inspired Manchester United like no other

Although he has now opened up about missing his favorite team-mate at Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has not let it affect him on the pitch. Since making the switch to Old Trafford, the Portuguese has been nothing short of sensational.

In 90 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has scored 44 goals and registered 28 assists. Just over the course of last season, the 27-year-old directly contributed to 45 goals, scoring 28 and helping his team-mates score on 17 other instances.

In the wake of his exceptional performances, Bruno Fernandes also deservedly secured a place on the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

United Section @TheUtdSection #MUFC (🌕) Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹 contract extension is considered ‘priority’ by Manchester United board since last July. Negotiations are still ongoing about salary and length of the contract. [ @FabrizioRomano (🌕) Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹 contract extension is considered ‘priority’ by Manchester United board since last July. Negotiations are still ongoing about salary and length of the contract. [@FabrizioRomano] #MUFC https://t.co/fVt11JmbHT

Following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Manchester United will be hoping the Portuguese duo can help end their drought for the league title.

Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo are currently on international duty with Portugal, who face Luxembourg in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday. The duo will almost definitely return to action for Manchester United against Leicester City on October 16. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 14 points from seven games.

