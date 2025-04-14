"He was unstoppable" - When Casemiro picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Back in February, Casemiro made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a debate that has been ongoing for over two decades. The midfielder has partnered with Ronaldo at both Real Madrid and Manchester United. However, despite years of allegiance to the Portuguese legend, the Brazilian midfielder had words of praise for Messi.

In an interview with Diario AS, the Brazilian midfielder remembered playing against Messi in their many El Clásico matches. He revealed how much of a struggle it had been to hold the mercurial Argentine World Cup winner, explaining (via Manchester Evening News):

"I could never stop him on my own. It was impossible. I needed help from Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos... but just me, impossible. He was unstoppable."

Still, Casemiro was quick to describe both Messi and Ronaldo as the game’s defining figures of a generation:

"It's difficult to explain. Messi was one of the best players in history, but we had another player, Cristiano Ronaldo. What they both did is unrepeatable. In my generation the best were Cristiano, Messi... they did a lot for football and they changed it.

"Just like Guardiola changed football with the tiki-taka, these two changed it too. 50 goals a season, and it seemed like something normal. Those two players will stay in our memories."

Casemiro continues to ply his trade at Manchester United, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both left Europe for other shores. During their time on the continent, though, they won multiple UEFA Champions League trophies, while staking an unbeatable hegemony on the Ballon d'Or. Messi won the coveted award eight times, while Ronaldo won it five times.

When Cristiano Ronaldo placed himself above Lionel Messi as the "most complete player"

Back in February, Cristiano Ronaldo stoked the debate over the best player in football history, placing himself above Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona. Sitting down with Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito just days after turning 40 years old, the Al-Nassr forward insisted that, in his view, no one measures up.

The Portuguese star explained that he was the all-time great in terms of all-around ability. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think I'm the most complete player there has ever been. That's my opinion. It could be a question of taste, but I think it's me. I do everything in football. I head well, I take set pieces well, I shoot well with my left foot, I'm fast, I'm strong, I jump.

"Taste is one thing, saying this, that or that, whether you prefer Messi, Pele or Maradona, I hear it and I respect it, but to say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete. I don't see anyone better than me, and I tell you that with all my heart."

Since leaving Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo has led Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr to one trophy - the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023. Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 and has led them to two trophies, including the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More