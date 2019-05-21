×
'He wanted Madrid eyes closed'- Former PSG manager reveals Kylian Mbappe preferred Real Madrid over Barcelona

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
70   //    21 May 2019, 14:16 IST
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has made a bold claim, stating that star attacker Kylian Mbappe wanted Real Madrid over Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Since his arrival from Monaco in 2017, Mbappé has proven himself to be an asset for PSG. Mbappe arrived as a loanee but PSG permanently secured his services for €180 million. Mbappe has been unstoppable since his arrival, netting 59 goals in all competitions.

It is crystal clear that Mbappe is enjoying a stellar campaign with the Ligue 1 side in the current season. The 20-year-old is the closest competitor of Lionel Messi for the European Golden Shoe with 32 league goals. Thanks to his exploits, PSG secured the Ligue 1 title weeks ago despite the absence of Neymar in their ranks.

Mbappe has long been a favourite of Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, and the French forward fuelled fresh rumours with his latest award speech.

“I am really very happy and want to thank all of the people who put the league together. This is a very big award and time for me. I have learnt much here and maybe it's the time to take on more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, of course, or maybe elsewhere with a new project. In any case thanks everyone!"

Meanwhile, Unai Emery is currently the manager of Arsenal. The former PSG coach won seven titles in his two year tenure at PSG before he was sacked.

The heart of the matter

Emery reveals how PSG convinced the winger to stay despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Speaking in an interview, Emery said:

"At some point, everyone pushed at PSG. I even talked to him and his father to stay. He wanted to choose Real Madrid, he also had a chance at Barcelona, but he wanted Madrid eyes closed."
"Among everybody we convinced him about the project in France and made him stay. We had to set money over the table, and that's what we did."

What's next?

Having already secured the Ligue 1, Mbappe would like to increase his goal tally when PSG face Stade Reims.

Tags:
Ligue 1 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Kylian Mbappe Unai Emery La Liga Teams Ligue 1 Teams
