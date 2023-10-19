"He wants everyone to feel responsible, appreciated and needed" - Nuri Sahin speaks out on 'special' Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has received the highest praise from former Borussia Dortmund Nuri Sahin, who regarded the German as one of the best. Sahin said that Klopp is a special person who helped him understand the need to balance being a good footballer and a good person.

Retired Turkish midfielder Nuri Sahin was one of the biggest teenage prospects in Germany as he came through the ranks at Westfalenstadion. He played his best football under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, and his performances earned him a move to Real Madrid in 2011.

Sahin spoke to Tribal Football about the influence of managers on his career and revealed his reverence for Jurgen Klopp. He said that Klopp gave him a different understanding of life and hailed him as a special manager.

"He created an environment where everyone felt appreciated. He wants everyone to feel responsible, appreciated and needed."

The 35-year-old, who manages Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor, revealed that Klopp's teachings remain in use in his fledgling managerial career.

"If I come to my office in the morning and I don't say 'hello, thank you!' to the lady cleaning my office and if I don't talk to her a bit, I don't think it makes any sense for me to win at the weekend when the team plays."

"The balance between being a football professional and being a real person is very hard to achieve. I must never forget the human side of things."

Sahin played 178 games under Klopp, registering 22 goals and 36 assists.

He becomes the second former Borussia Dortmund player to hail Klopp for his impact on their career after Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski. The Pole previously spoke to the Players' Tribune, hailing the German manager.

Jurgen Klopp one of the best managers of the 21st century

Jurgen Klopp made a name for himself as manager of Borussia Dortmund, winning the Bundesliga in 2011 and leading them to the UEFA Champions League final. He remains the only man to win the Bundesliga with a club other than Bayern Munich since the 2010s.

Klopp has replicated his success since arriving in England in 2015, rejuvenating a previously struggling Liverpool side. He has led the Reds to win every major trophy available in his time at the club, including the UEFA Champions League.

Alongside Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Klopp is considered by many to be the best manager of his generation. The German manager has influenced the next generation of managers, including former player Sahin.