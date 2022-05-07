“He wants to be the best in the world” – Ian Rush lavishes praise on Liverpool star who is ‘always improving’ 

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has claimed Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world and will only improve in the future.

The 29-year-old forward is on top of both the Premier League goalscoring and assists charts, and was awarded the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year this week.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Thank you to all those who voted for me. Thank you to all those who voted for me. 😁 https://t.co/e1ZhiX9US0

Reds' icon Rush heaped praise on the Egyptian international when he collected his award, telling William Hill:

“In the last 10-15 years people have been talking about (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi and rightly so. But he wants to be the best in the world and in my opinion this year Mo is the best player in the world.

"He’s always improving, he’s 29 now so he wants to improve. He keeps himself fit which is something in his favour.

“He’s also not just a goalscorer now, when he first arrived people thought, ‘he can score goals’. I think he’s scored 32 goals this season, but I think he’s the top assist-maker with 15 goals too.

"When you can add that, that’s how he’s improving. But it’s not just his overall play, he’s improving when he hasn’t got the ball. When he’s got the ball we all know what he can do, but when he hasn’t got the ball he’s improved a tremendous amount.”

- @PassLikeThiago 🎙| Courtois on Mohamed Salah: “He’s one of the best players in the world. He is different & produces magic.” 🎙| Courtois on Mohamed Salah: “He’s one of the best players in the world. He is different & produces magic.” https://t.co/1R6bDZrsfO

Salah out for "revenge" in Liverpool's Champions League final

The Pharaohs' captain has played a vital part in Jurgen Klopp's side across the campaign, with the Merseyside club still on for an unprecedented quadruple this season after they progressed past Villarreal to reach the Champions League final this week.

The Reds will meet Real Madrid on May 28 in Paris in a repeat of the 2018 final which Madrid won 3-1. During the clash in Kyiv, Salah was forced off due to a dislocated shoulder inflicted by Sergio Ramos, and the forward is more determined than ever to settle the score against Los Blancos.

Salah said via BBC Sport:

"I'm so excited, I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final."

"We lost in the final, it was a sad day for all of us and I think it is revenge time.

"I'm sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus on the game."

Edited by S Chowdhury