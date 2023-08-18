"He will score a lot of goals and provide plenty of assists" - Rivaldo explains reason why Lionel Messi is thriving at Inter Miami

Former Barcelona attacker Rivaldo has opined that moving to the United States has taken some pressure off Lionel Messi's shoulders, allowing the superstar to thrive.

Lionel Messi, 36, joined Inter Miami CF on a free transfer last month after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired on June 30. He has taken to life in the United States like a duck to water, bagging nine goals and one assist in six games (all in the Leagues Cup).

Rivaldo has provided his thoughts on why the Argentinian icon has hit the ground running in Florida. The Brazilian reckons the superstar's quality coupled with the fact that US football is weaker than Europe has allowed him to thrive at the DRV PNK Stadium.

"Messi is flying with Inter Miami after only six games, and that doesn't surprise me due to both the quality he has, and for the fact that he is playing in a much weaker league than in Europe," Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column.

Rivaldo added that Messi is no longer under immense pressure like he was at PSG, thus allowing him to play freely for the Herons. The Brazilian is positive that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will maintain his output at Inter Miami.

"Also, he's playing without any pressure on his shoulders and that shows on and off the field. I believe he will score a lot of goals and provide plenty of assists during his time in the United States. By lowering the level of competition, he will be able to maintain his output, or even improve his goals and assists compared to his European record," he said.

Inter Miami, who were on a six-game winless run prior to Messi's arrival, have won each of their six games with the superstar. Gerardo Martino's side are now preparing to face MLS rivals Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday (August 19).

How did Lionel Messi fare in his last game for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi made his fifth start for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup semifinal against Philadelphia Union on Wednesday (August 16). He continued his red-hot form for the Herons, netting the team's second goal as they cruised to a 4-1 win. He was one of the best players on the pitch, earning a 7.9 rating on FotMob.

The Argentinian icon found the back of the net with a stunning long-range effort, which was also his only shot in the game. He registered 44 touches of the ball but was not dispossessed even once. The forward also won one set-piece for his side after being fouled.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi completed 31 passes with 86% accuracy. It included five passes into the final third, although he did not create any clearcut chances for the MLS side. He contributed in defense as well, winning two ground duels and making one recovery.