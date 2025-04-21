“He works hard as well” - When Jay-Jay Okocha picked GOAT among Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Back in 2023, former Nigeria international Jay-Jay Okocha shared his opinion on the debate about the GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Okocha was known for his skill and creative flair during his time with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers.

By the time he was concluding his career in 2008, Ronaldo and Messi had already burst onto the scene. In fact, the Portuguese legend picked up his first of five Ballon d'Or awards that same year. However, when Okocha spoke to Capital FM about his choice between the duo, he opted for the Argentine World Cup winner (via GOAL):

“I think both of them rightly deserve to be GOATs but I prefer Messi. As for me…I mean…Cristiano Ronaldo is typical of what you can achieve with hard work, but for Messi everything comes naturally…and he works hard as well.”

Lionel Messi has certainly helped Okocha's argument since joining Inter Miami. Since his arrival at the MLS side, the 36-year-old has racked up a staggering 42 goals and 21 assists in just 50 matches. He has also led them to their first two trophies: The Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, still remains an elite goal scorer at 40 with Al-Nassr. He has celebrated a massive milestone of scoring 900 career goals, and is widely expected to continue playing till he hits the 1000 mark.

When Argentina legend backs Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Earlier this year, Argentina legend Angel Di Maria confirmed his stance on the debate on who is the greatest player in football history. He has picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, having played alongside both stars in his career.

Di Maria was responding to Ronaldo's recent comment about being the greatest player of all time. To the winger, Messi has continuously proved his worth for one to dispute, and "the numbers" are on the Argentine playmaker's side. He told InfoBae (via GOAL):

"The reality is shown in numbers. One has eight Ballons d'Or, the other five. There is a very big difference. Being a world champion is another very big difference, having two Copa Americas. There are many differences, many...

"For me, Leo [Messi] is the best in the world and the best in history, without a doubt."

Di Maria enjoyed a spell of four years with Real Madrid, where he and Cristiano Ronaldo lifted several silverware, including the UEFA Champions League. He has also shared brilliant moments with Lionel Messi on international duty, most notably Argentina's World Cup triumph in 2022.

