×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Head coach hails Messi's return to Argentine national team

IANS
NEWS
News
346   //    08 Mar 2019, 13:11 IST
IANS Image
Lionel Messi. (File Photo: IANS)

Buenos Aires (Argentina), March 8 (IANS) After including Lionel Messi on his preliminary list of call-ups for friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco, the Argentine national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has said that the Barcelona superstar's return to the Albiceleste is a great sign.

The 31-year-old Messi, who has been in superb form in the 2018-2019 season and leads La Liga in both goals (25) and assists (11), has not played for Argentina since their elimination by eventual champion France at the last World Cup in Russia, reports Efe news.

"On the FIFA date, lots (of players) would rather rest, and he prefers to come over," Scaloni said at a press conference on Thursday evening after unveiling his call-ups for the March 22 friendly against Venezuela in Madrid and the March 26 friendly against Morocco in Tangier.

Those friendles will be played less than three months before Argentina competes in the prestigious Copa America tournament, which is being held this year in Brazil.

But he did not say whether Messi would play both games, adding that after the forward's most recent outings - in which he scored a hat trick against Sevilla and led Barcelona to two victories in a week over arch-rival Real Madrid - it is "hard to gauge his condition soccer-wise."

Just minutes before he spoke, Argentina's football federation (AFA) tweeted the list of 31 call-ups for this month's friendlies.

The biggest news was the inclusion of Messi, who last donned the Argentina colours in the squad's 4-3 loss to France on June 30, 2018, in the World Cup's round of 16.

In recent months, both AFA officials and Scaloni had expressed the hope that Messi, winner of a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards and Argentina's most-capped active international player, would return to the national team.

Besides Messi, another veteran national-team stalwart, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel di Maria was named for the upcoming friendlies.

Advertisement

Eight players also earned their first call-up with the Albiceleste, including several who compete in the Argentine football league.

They include the 30-year-old Matias Suarez, a forward for Copa Libertadores defending champions River Plate, 23-year-old midfielder Domingo Blanco and 21-year-old defender Lisandro Martinez.

The latter two players are members of Defensa y Justicia, who are currently in second place in the Argentina's 2018-2019 Primera Division and have been the big surprise of the competition.

The most notable absences are Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

IANS
NEWS
5 Greatest Argentine footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
Football Skills: Thailand National Team Goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan
RELATED STORY
The U23 boys are raring to go, says head coach
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi named in Argentine squad for the first time since Fifa World Cup
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Stephen Constantine steps down as head coach of Indian national football team
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former coach 'almost 100% certain' to return to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Son of Farmer, Asish Rai, hopes to Progress to Indian National Team through Indian Arrows
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid coach praises Vinicius despite lack of goals
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea agree deal for Argentine star, Blues want to bring back former defender - Monday, January 14th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga: Football Skills And Drills Featuring FFC Frankfurt And Dutch Women’s National Team Player Jackie Groenen
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us