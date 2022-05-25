"Heading to Conference League, A true display of lack of ambition" - Arsenal fans voice displeasure as midfielder extends contract with the club

Arsenal fans have reacted angrily online to the news that Mohamed Elneny has signed a new one-year contract extension at the club.

The 29-year-old's deal was set to expire this summer. However, the Gunners have decided to keep the midfielder at the Emirates Stadium, with the 12-month deal coming with the option of a further year.

Elneny has made 147 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2016 from Basel. He made 17 club appearances this term in all competitions. He played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's final seven Premier League games due to an injury to first-choice central midfielder Thomas Partey.

The north London club won five of those seven encounters. However, that wasn't enough to claim a Champions League spot as rivals Tottenham pipped Mikel Arteta's side to fourth place.

The Egypt international has clearly impressed enough in the past couple of months to be kept in Mikel Arteta's plans.

The Gunners fans do not seem too impressed by the news though. They took to Twitter to explain why they are unhappy at keeping the defensive-midfielder. Many believe that he is simply not good enough for a Champions League chasing side. Here are some of their reactions:

Tony Soprano @SVCarbaholic Elneny’s second contract extension at Arsenal. Good grief. He’s Partey’s back up but can’t do half the stuff Partey can. We should be looking for competition for Partey, not having such a big disparity between the starter and the back up. That’s not how you move up a level Elneny’s second contract extension at Arsenal. Good grief. He’s Partey’s back up but can’t do half the stuff Partey can. We should be looking for competition for Partey, not having such a big disparity between the starter and the back up. That’s not how you move up a level

Crispo 🐐🇸🇸 @WeneAlek @FabrizioRomano You see Arsenal gives people like Elneny contracts then they dreams of playing in Champions league and winning trophies? @FabrizioRomano You see Arsenal gives people like Elneny contracts then they dreams of playing in Champions league and winning trophies? 😂😂😂

I would have preferred to have an upgrade on him, knowing that he's here for Europe, injuries, and for squad depth.



Nonetheless, he has my full support now that he is here Congratulations #MO



Akaninyene Josephs @AkaninyeneJose3 @Arsenal A true display of lack of ambition. Instead of going for better players, we are re-signing average players and yet expect a better team. Fine, Elneny did a decent job covering for Partey, but my goodness, he's not Arsenal's class. Good teams have 2 quality players per position. @Arsenal A true display of lack of ambition. Instead of going for better players, we are re-signing average players and yet expect a better team. Fine, Elneny did a decent job covering for Partey, but my goodness, he's not Arsenal's class. Good teams have 2 quality players per position.

JaVO😉 @Is_javan Elneny always knows his way to get a contract at Arsenal Elneny always knows his way to get a contract at Arsenal😂😂

Also Arteta : Let’s give Elneny a new contract . @Arsenal Arteta : We want to be ruthlessAlso Arteta : Let’s give Elneny a new contract . @Arsenal Arteta : We want to be ruthlessAlso Arteta : Let’s give Elneny a new contract .

James 💝🏏⚽️ @jamesash89 You do all know that Elneny signing a new deal means Arsenal won’t be buying another midfielder this summer, right? You do all know that Elneny signing a new deal means Arsenal won’t be buying another midfielder this summer, right?

Mikel Arteta and Edu explain decision to keep Mohamed Elneny at Arsenal

Elneny is one of the Gunners' longest serving players and as a useful backup option. In him, Arteta has clearly decided to keep some experience around a relatively youthful squad.

As per Arsenal's official website, the Spanish boss said following the announcement of Elneny's re-signing:

“Mo is a really important part of the team. He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone. He's an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I'm delighted he's staying."

Gunners technical director Edu added:

“Mo has an incredible mentality which is so important for our squad. He helps the team as much as he can every day. We are all very happy to have him with us as we look to build on what has been achieved this season."

Elneny was part of the Arsenal squad that won the 2017 FA Cup. He also helped his team reach the 2019 Europa League final where they ultimately lost to Chelsea in Baku.

The midfielder was shipped out on-loan to Turkish side Besiktas during the 2019-20 season. He played more games in a single season for them (36) than he has during any of his campaigns at the Emirates Stadium.

Mohamed ELNeny @ElNennY I’m still learning, I’m still growing, and I want to do so much more for the team and the club I love… I’m very happy, proud and grateful for renewing my contract with Arsenal.. I’m staying home @Arsenal Almost 7 years with Arsenal but they don’t seem to be enoughI’m still learning, I’m still growing, and I want to do so much more for the team and the club I love… I’m very happy, proud and grateful for renewing my contract with Arsenal.. I’m staying home Almost 7 years with Arsenal but they don’t seem to be enough 😉 I’m still learning, I’m still growing, and I want to do so much more for the team and the club I love… I’m very happy, proud and grateful for renewing my contract with Arsenal.. I’m staying home ♥️ @Arsenal https://t.co/JW9523gbcv

