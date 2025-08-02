Hearts vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 4th 2025

Hearts will host Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park on Monday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side endured a rather difficult campaign last season as they finished seventh in the regular season standings with 40 points, a staggering 22 points fewer than they recorded in the 2023-24 campaign.

Ad

HMFC, however, performed well during the off-season, most recently beating newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland 3-0. They have also hit the ground running under new boss Derek McInnes in the new campaign, winning all four of their group games in the League Cup.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, improved markedly on their 2023-24 performance last season, finishing in the top half of the Premiership table and winning the Scottish Cup for the first time in 35 years. They, however, struggled for results in pre-season, most recently suffering a 3-1 defeat to Championship side Ipswich Town.

Ad

Trending

The visitors beat St. Johnstone 2-1 in their league opener last season, featuring goals from Nicky Devlin and the now-departed Jamie McGrath, and will be targeting a winning start here as well.

Hearts vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 308 meetings between Hearts and Aberdeen. The hosts have won 124 of those games while the visitors have won 105 times, with their other 79 contests ending in draws.

The two sides faced off four times last season. Aberdeen went unbeaten in all four contests, picking up two wins and two draws.

Hearts conceded 47 goals in the Premiership last season. Only Rangers (41) and champions Celtic (26) shipped fewer.

The Dons conceded 61 goals in the Scottish top-flight last season, the highest of any team that featured in the Championship round.

Ad

Hearts vs Aberdeen Prediction

The Jambos have won their last eight games in competitive action and will head into the opening round on a high. They have won their last four games at Tynecastle Park and are slight favorites ahead of Monday's clash.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, ended the previous campaign on a four-game losing streak in the league. They are without a league win away at Hearts since 2017 and could open their league campaign with a defeat.

Ad

Prediction: Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen

Hearts vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hearts to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five competitive matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More