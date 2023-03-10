Hearts vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Hearts welcome Celtic to Tynecastle Park for the Scottish Cup quarterfinals on Saturday (March 11).

Both sides will renew their hostilities just three days after squaring off in league action. Celtic completed a 3-1 comeback win at home to maintain their nine-point lead atop the standings.

Josh Ginnelly had given Hearts a shock sixth-minute lead, but goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Sead Haksabanovic saw the capital side claim maximum points.

Hearts, meanwhile, booked their spot in the last eight of the cup with a routine 2-0 win at Scottish Championship side Hamilton in the last round. Stephen Humphrys and Cameron Devlin scored in either half to secure qualification for the Midlothian outfit.

Celtic saw off ten-man St. Mirren with a comfortable 5-1 home win. Reo Hatate scored a second-half brace to help his side progress to the last eight.

Hearts vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 89th meeting between the two side, with Celtic leading 67-12.

Their most recent meeting this week saw Celtic win 3-1 at home

Celtic are on a 20-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning 19, including the last 12.

The visitors have scored at least twice in of last 15 competitive fixtures.

Four of their last five head-to-head meeting have produced at least three goals.

Five of Hearts' last six home games across competitions have at least fail to score.

Hearts have lost just one of their last ten home games acrossl competitions, winning eight.

Hearts vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup and are well-positioned to defend their league crown. The Hoops will look to keep their domestic treble hopes alive with a victory over Hearts.

Hearts, meanwhile, have been dominant in front of their fans, having lost just one of their last ten games across competitions. Home support would come in handy if they;re to register a scalp against a rampant Celtic side unbeaten in 20 games across competitions.

Prediction: Hearts 1-3 Celtic

Hearts vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

