Hearts vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Hearts will host Celtic at Tynecastle Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Premiership campaign.

The home side have performed well in the league this season and remain hopeful of securing continental football despite recent struggles. They played out a 1-1 draw against Hibernian last time out, falling behind midway through the first half before Lawrence Shankland leveled the scores from the spot just before the interval.

Hearts sit third in the league table with 52 points from 28 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Celtic have enjoyed a strong campaign and remain in contention for the Premiership title as the regular season approaches its end. They thrashed Dundee United 7-1 in their last match with seven different players getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit second in the Premiership standings with 68 points picked up so far. They are just two points behind rivals Rangers at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Hearts vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 355 meetings between Hearts and Celtic. The hosts have won 82 of those games while the visitors have won 203 times. There have been 70 draws between the two teams.

The hosts picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a 10-game losing streak in this fixture.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

The Celts are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 68.

Hearts have the third-best defensive record in the Premiership this season with a goal concession tally of 28.

Hearts vs Celtic Prediction

Hearts are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their eight games prior. They are, however, unbeaten in their last six home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Celtic, on the other hand, have won their last two games and are undefeated in their last 12. They have won five of their last six games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Celtic

Hearts vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

