Hearts vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023

The second phase of the Scottish Premiership kicks off this weekend, where Hearts entertain reigning champions Celtic at Tynecastle Stadium on Sunday (May 7).

Hearts snapped their six-game losing streak with a 6-1 home win over Ross County. Lawrence Shankland bagged a hat-trick while Josh Ginnelly and Alex Cochrane also scored.

Celtic, meanwhile, are unbeaten across competitions since November and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in their previous outing. They beat arch-rivals Rangers 1-0 in Scottish Cup semifinals on Sunday.

The visitors have a 13-point lead over second-placed Rangers in the league and are just one win away from retaining their title. Having won the Scottish League Cup earlier this season, the visitors are on course to secure a domestic treble.

Hearts vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, squaring off 334 times across competitions since 1890. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings, trailing 189-76.

The visitors are unbeaten in 26 league games.

Celtic are on an eight-game winning run against Hearts across competitions.

Twenty-six of the last 31 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are on an eight-game winning run on the road.

Celtic have scored a whopping 103 goals in 33 league games and conceded 25 times.

Hearts vs Celtic Prediction

Hearts have endured a poor run recently, suffering seven defeats in their last nine games, failing to score in five. They bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win at home in their final game of the first phase, though.

The Bhoys, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league since September, dropping points just twice. They have outscored Hearts 9-4 in their last three away meetings.

Celtic are on a purple patch at the moment and should ride that to secure another comfortable win.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Celtic

Hearts vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jota to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes