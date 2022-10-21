Hearts vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Hearts will welcome Celtic to Tynecastle Park on a matchday 12 lunchtime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen on Sunday. Duk opened the scoring in the 75th minute and assisted Vicente Besuijen to ensure all three points for Aberdeen.

Celtic, meanwhile, were rampant in a 4-0 win at Motherwell. Liel Abada broke the deadlock just before the break and completed his brace 11 minutes into the second half. Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi completed the rout.

The win helped the defending champions retain their spot at the summit of the table. They hold a two-point advantage over closest challengers Rangers. Hearts, meanwhile, are seventh and have 14 points to show for their efforts after ten games.

Hearts vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 65 wins from their last 86 clashes with Hearts, who have won 12 times.

Their most recent meeting in August saw Celtic claim a 2-0 victory on matchday four of the ongoing season.

Hearts are on a five-game winless run across competitions, losing four.

Celtic have won six of their seven domestic games on the road this season.

Hearts have lost their last five games against Celtic.

Celtic have the best away record in the league so far, garnering 12 points from five games. They also have the best attack (19 goals scored) and best defence (four goals conceded).

Hearts vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are on course to defend their league crown and will relish a visit to a Hearts team they have beaten in five straight games.

The hosts have been known to trouble the big two on occasion, but their campaign has gone horribly off-track, as they're on a five-game winless run.

Barring an unlikely upset, Celtic should claim a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hearts 1-4 Celtic

Hearts vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win (Celtic have won their last five games against Hearts.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Five of their last meetings have had goals at both ends.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Celtic's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.)

