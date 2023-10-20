Hearts vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

Hearts will host Celtic at the Tynecastle Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side endured a slow start to their league campaign but have begun picking up points in recent weeks as they continue to push for continental football. They played out a 2-2 draw against Hibernian in their last game, holding a two-goal lead early after the restart before their opponents scored a quickfire double midway through the second half to level the scores.

Hearts sit fourth in the league table with 11 points from eight games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Celtic, meanwhile, are flying in the Premiership this season, going full steam ahead in pursuit of a third consecutive league title. They beat Kilmarnock 3-1 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for the Celts including Honduras international Luis Palma who scored his first home goal for the club.

The visitors sit atop the Premiership standings with 22 points from eight games. They are seven points above rivals Rangers in second place and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Hearts vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 353 meetings between Hearts and Celtic. The home side have won 81 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 202 times. There have been 70 draws between the two teams.

The away side have won their last nine games in this fixture.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last 19 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 19.

Hearts have the joint-best defensive record in the Premiership this season with a goal concession tally of five.

Hearts vs Celtic Prediction

Hearts are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have, however, won just one of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Celtic have won their last five league matches and are the only side in the competition this season yet to taste defeat. They have been dominant in this fixture of late and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Hearts 0-3 Celtic

Hearts vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches)