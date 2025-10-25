Hearts vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025 

Hearts and Celtic will trade tackles in a Scottish Premiership matchday nine clash on Sunday (October 26th). The game will be played at Tynecastle Park.

The home side will be aiming to build on the 3-0 away win they registered over Kilmarnock last weekend. Craig Halkett put Hearts ahead in the 19th minute. Claudio Braga scored a second half brace to guarantee the victory.

Celtic, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League. They went into the break behind to Tomi Horvat's 19th-minute strike. Liam Scales equalized just past the hour-mark while Benjamin Nygren turned the game around four minutes later.

The Hoops will now turn their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to Dundee FC.

The loss left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 17 points from eight games. Hearts lead the way at the summit with 22 points to their name.

Hearts vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 329th meeting between the two sides. Celtic have 185 wins to their name, Hearts were victorious 75 times while 68 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Celtic claimed a 3-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Hearts have made an eight-game unbeaten start to the league season (seven wins).

Celtic's last nine games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Hearts' last six league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Hearts vs Celtic Prediction

Hearts have made a blistering start to the season and have won their last five games on the bounce. They hold a five-point lead at the summit and victory here would take them eight points clear of the defending champions.

Celtic have won just two of their last seven games across competitions but coming from behind in their last European game would boost morale in Brendan Rodgers' squad.

Backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Celtic

Hearts vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

