Hearts vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Seeking to pick up their fourth win on the trot, Celtic visit the Tynecastle Park Stadium to face Hearts in round 23 of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game on a four-match winning streak and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Hearts maintained their fine run in the Scottish Cup as they cruised to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Auchinleck Talbot last Saturday.

Robbie Neilson’s men have now won each of their last four games on the spin, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

With 39 points from 21 games, Hearts are currently third in the Scottish Premiership standings, three points off Wednesday’s visitors.

Similarly, Celtic progressed to the next round of the Scottish Cup last time out as they claimed a 2-1 victory at Alloa Athletic.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are now unbeaten in their last 10 outings in all competitions, claiming 10 wins and one draw in that time.

Celtic will feel confident of coming away with all three points this Wednesday as they take on an opposing side who they have defeated seven times in the last eight meetings between the sides.

Hearts vs Celtic Head-To-Head

Celtic have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 65 wins from the last 90 meetings between the sides. Hearts have managed 15 wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Hearts Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Celtic Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Hearts vs Celtic Team News

Hearts

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull are currently recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Karamoko Dembele, Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull

Suspended: None

Hearts vs Celtic Predicted XI

Hearts Predicted XI (3-4-3): Craig Gordon; John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley; Michael Smith, Cameron Devlin; Peter Haring, Alex Cochrane; Barrie McKay, Josh Ginnelly, Gary Mackay-Steven

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Josip Juranović, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogić, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate; Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, James Forrest

Hearts vs Celtic Prediction

With just one place separating the sides in the upper echelons of the Premiership table, this game has all the makings of a proper contest. Celtic have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance and come away with all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

Edited by Peter P