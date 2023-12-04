Hearts vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023 

Hearts will host Rangers at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

After a rather disappointing start to their season, the home side have found good form in the league of late and have rapidly climbed up the table. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last time out, profiting from a first-half own goal from their opponents as they held on for maximum points.

Hearts sit third in the league table with 23 points from 14 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form when they play on Wednesday.

Rangers are also enjoying a strong run of results at the moment and remain alive in the title race with rivals Celtic. They picked up a dominant 2-0 win over St. Mirren in their last match, with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima scoring both goals for the Gers.

The visitors sit second in the Premiership standings with 31 points. They are eight points above their midweek opponents and will be looking to further widen that gap come Wednesday.

Hearts vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 342 meetings between Hearts and Rangers. The hosts have won 71 of those games while the visitors have won 208 times. There have been 63 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 11 in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Rangers have the best defensive record in the Premiership this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Hearts have scored 14 goals in the Scottish top-flight this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Hearts vs Rangers Prediction

Hearts have won their last three matches after winning just one of their previous five. They have won their last two home league games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Rangers, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten run picking up eight wins and three draws in that period. They are unbeaten in their last six away games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Rangers

Hearts vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)