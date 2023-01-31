Hearts vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023 

Hearts will welcome Rangers to Tynecastle Park for a matchday 24 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday (February 1).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Livingston last week. Rangers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over ten-man St. Johnstone on Saturday. James Tavernier's 15th-minute penalty put the capital side on their way to victory before Nicholas Clark was dismissed in the 36th minute. Glen Kamara doubled the lead in the 57th minute.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC



🗒️ Read our review of Saturday's victory at Ibrox Match Review | St Johnstone (H)🗒️ Read our review of Saturday's victory at Ibrox Match Review | St Johnstone (H) 🗒️ Read our review of Saturday's victory at Ibrox 👇

The win kept second-placed Rangers nine points behind league leaders Celtic, having garnered 55 points from 23 games. Hearts, meanwhile, sit directly below them in the points table with 39 points to show for their efforts after 23 games.

Hearts vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 50 wins from their last 75 meetings with Hearts, who have 12 wins , while 13 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Rangers claim a narrow 1-0 home win.

Rangers are on a 12-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning ten.

Hearts have won their last four games at home and are unbeaten in seven.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Hearts' last six competitive games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Rangers have won their last five away games across competitions.

Hearts vs Rangers Prediction

Celtic seem to be on course to defend their league crown,!but Rangers will want to keep the pressure on their arch-rivals for as long as possible. That entails getting maximum points against an in-form Hearts side, whose fine form has seen them go ten games without defeat across competitions.

The game is likely to be keenly contested, with the hosts having a great opportunity to end their seven-game winless streak against Rangers.

Hearts are capable of springing an upset, but the visitors should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Rangers

Hearts vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes