Hearts vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Hearts will invite Rangers to Tynecastle Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. The hosts, seventh in the standings, have won eight of their 25 league games this season, half as many as the Gers, who are in second place in the league table.

The Jam Tarts are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions. They played Dundee in their previous league outing and secured a 6-0 away win. Blair Spittal, Lawrence Shankland, and Kenneth Vargas had a goal and an assist to their name in that win.

They were last in action in the Scottish Cup fifth round earlier this week and overcame St. Mirren 4-2 in the penalty shootout after the score ended 1-1 in regulation time.

The visitors extended their winning streak in the Championship to four games with a 4-0 home triumph over Ross County earlier this month. Ianis Hagi bagged a first-half brace and James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot after the break. They failed to build on that form and lost 1-0 at home to second-tier side Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup.

Hearts vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 329 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with 198 wins. The Jam Tarts have 68 wins and 63 games have ended in draws.

The Gers are unbeaten against the hosts since 2020.

Hearts have won four of their last five Premiership home games, scoring nine goals.

Rangers have won just one of their last five away league games, with three ending in draws.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in five of their last six meetings against the Jam Tarts.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their five Championship games in 2025.

Hearts vs Rangers Prediction

The Jam Tarts head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten run and will look to build on that form. They have scored nine goals in their last two league games and will look to continue their prolific form here. Interestingly, they have drawn their last two home meetings against the visitors.

Cammy Devlin suffered a head knock in the Scottish Cup earlier this week and is a major doubt. Lewis Neilson was also subbed off with a knock but is back in full training. Stephen Kingsley is a long-term absentee while Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett will also sit this one out.

The Gers suffered a shock exit from the Scottish Cup earlier this week and will look to bounce back here. They failed to score for the first time since October in that loss. They have won just one of their last seven away games in the Premiership.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury. Oscar Cortes, Dujon Sterling, and Leon King are also unlikely to start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Hearts 2-2 Rangers

Hearts vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

