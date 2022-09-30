Hearts vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Hearts will welcome Rangers to Tynecastle Park for a lunchtime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (October 1). The matchday nine fixture will pit second against third in the standings, with just three points separating the two teams.

The hosts occupy third spot with 13 points garnered from seven games. Rangers, meanwhile, are in second and two points behind their arch-rivals and table-toppers Celtic.

Hearts are coming off a morale-boosting 3-0 win at Motherwell before the international break. Alan Forrest scored a second-half brace to inspire the Jam Tarts to a win.

Rangers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a hard-fought 2-1 home win against Dundee United. Antonio Colak scored in either half to give the capital side a two-goal lead before Liam Smith halved the deficit on the hour mark. However, the Gers hung on for all three points.

Hearts vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 48 wins from their last 73 games against Hearts, scoring 137 goals. Hearts have been victorious on 13 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May, where Rangers claimed a 2-0 victory after extra time in the Scottish Cup final.

Hearts have won consecutive games after losing three on the bounce.

The hosts have won all three games in front of their fans this season.

Rangers' last six games have produced at least three goals.

Hearts vs Rangers Prediction

Saturday's clash is the standout fixture in the Scottish Premiership this season and rightly so, as it pits two teams within touching distance of top spot.

Hearts have a 100% record and will fancy their chances of ending their five-game winless run against Rangers. The visitors, meanwhile, have several injury concerns and will also have one eye on their make-or-break trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Nevertheless, domestic dominance is of optimum priority for Rangers. A victory over Hearts will send a statement following their debilitating Old Firm loss in their last away game.

Both teams have enough quality and are likely to go all out for a win, but the visitors should claim a narrow victory in a keenly contested game.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Rangers

Hearts vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

