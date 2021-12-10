Hearts vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Hearts and Rangers will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

The hosts still find themselves in the title race and currently sit in third spot on 30 points, nine points behind defending champions Rangers. A win for them would cut down the gap to the summit and put them back in contention for an unlikely title tilt.

Hearts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Livingston last weekend. Liam Boyce scored the winning goal four minutes into the second half.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC 🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE: Scott Arfield spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's match against Hearts. 🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE: Scott Arfield spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's match against Hearts. https://t.co/IikOKzucq5

Rangers settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Lyon in the UEFA Europa League. Scott Wright's first-half strike for the Glasgow side was canceled out by Calvin Bassey's 49th-minute own goal.

Hearts vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 50 wins from their last 74 matches against Hearts. The home side have 12 wins while 12 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw that saw Craig Halkett score a 90th-minute equalizer to cancel out John Lundstram's first-half strike.

Hearts form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Hearts vs Rangers Team News

Hearts

Beni Baningime (ankle) and Jamie Brandon (ACL) have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injuries: Beni Baningime, Jamie Brandon

Suspension: None

Rangers

Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack and Filip Helander are unavailable due to injuries. Nnamdi Ofoborh is still ruled out with heart issues.

Injuries: Leon Balogun, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspension: None

Hearts vs Rangers Predicted XI

Hearts Predicted XI (3-4-3): Craig Gordon (GK); Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, John Souttar; Alexander Cochrane, Cameron Devlin, Aaron McEneff, Michael Smith; Benjamin Woodburn, Liam Boyce, Barrie McKay

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala

Hearts vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers are favorites for the game but the capital side will be wary of the threat posed by Hearts. The hosts are capable of hurting their opponents if given the opportunity and are likely to go all out for the win.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing the visitors to narrowly edge the game with a win.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Rangers

Edited by Shardul Sant