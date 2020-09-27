Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Hebei China Fortuine are looking to end the initial phase of the CSL on a winning note
Hebei China Fortuine are looking to end the initial phase of the CSL on a winning note
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 27 Sep 2020, 10:40 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Hebei China Fortune face Qingdao Huanghai in both teams' last fixture of the first phase of this season's Chinese Super League, at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Qingdao Huanghai ensured that they would not finish bottom of the table in Group B, after a win in their last game against rock-bottom Tianjin TEDA.

Hebei China Fortune are currently fourth, and could leapfrog Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, and move into third place in this group with a win in this game.

They have won their last two games as well, against Qingdao Huanghai's fellow strugglers Tianjin TEDA and Wuhan Zall.

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai Head-to-Head

The two sides have only faced each other once before in the Chinese Super League, in a game earlier this season. In an ill-tempered clash that saw both sides reduced to ten men, Hebei China Fortune prevailed with a 2-1 win.

Hebei China Fortune form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Qingdao Huanghai form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai Team News

Hebei China Fortune have no injury concerns, with manager Xie Feng expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Qingdao Huanghai, Denis Popovic could be in for a start in this game, after having fully recovered from all injury concerns.

Injured: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai Predicted XI

Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bao Yaxiong, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chengdong, Zhao Yuhao, Yin Hongbo, Paulinho, Samir Memisevic. Wang Qiuming, Ricardo Goulart, Marcos Vinicius

Qingdao Huanghai predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zhenli; Zou Zheng, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Yan Zihao; Gao Xiang, Yaki Yen, Wang Dong, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Bari Mamatil

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai Prediction

Hebei China Fortune will look for the win in this game, that will take them to third place in the group, with Chongqing Dangdai Lifan facing a tough fixture against Shanghai SIPG. The striker partnership of Marcos Vinicius and Ricardo Goulart could prove too much for Qingdao Huanghai to handle.

There have also been not many surprises in the Chinese Super League this season, with the more fancied teams sailing through this initial phase, with plenty to spare in the tank.

With that context, we are predicting a comfortable win for Hebei China Fortune in this game.

Prediction: Hebei China Fortune 2-1 Qingdao Huanghai

Published 27 Sep 2020, 10:40 IST
Chinese Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी