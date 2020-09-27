Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Hebei China Fortune face Qingdao Huanghai in both teams' last fixture of the first phase of this season's Chinese Super League, at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Qingdao Huanghai ensured that they would not finish bottom of the table in Group B, after a win in their last game against rock-bottom Tianjin TEDA.

After a streak of 7 losses in a row, Qingdao Huanghai thumped Tianjin Teda 3:0 thanks to 2 goals from Romain Alessandrini. That't his 2nd goal, set up by Zhou Junchen, a promising young player on loan from Shanghai Shenhua. Tianjin Teda still have only 2 pts after 13 matches. pic.twitter.com/FjHaNBytI1 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 25, 2020

Hebei China Fortune are currently fourth, and could leapfrog Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, and move into third place in this group with a win in this game.

They have won their last two games as well, against Qingdao Huanghai's fellow strugglers Tianjin TEDA and Wuhan Zall.

Hebei CFFC defeated Wuhan Zall 2:0. Mohamed Buya Turay and Marcao scored. After 'suspending' Jose Gonzalez' head coach role, Wuhan Zall failed to bounce back: a flimsy defense against the Ricardo Goulart - Sami Memisevic - Marcao connection. 4 CSL losses in a row for Wuhan Zall. pic.twitter.com/JDS3JFHWup — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 25, 2020

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai Head-to-Head

The two sides have only faced each other once before in the Chinese Super League, in a game earlier this season. In an ill-tempered clash that saw both sides reduced to ten men, Hebei China Fortune prevailed with a 2-1 win.

Hebei China Fortune form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Qingdao Huanghai form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai Team News

Hebei China Fortune have no injury concerns, with manager Xie Feng expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Qingdao Huanghai, Denis Popovic could be in for a start in this game, after having fully recovered from all injury concerns.

Injured: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai Predicted XI

Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bao Yaxiong, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chengdong, Zhao Yuhao, Yin Hongbo, Paulinho, Samir Memisevic. Wang Qiuming, Ricardo Goulart, Marcos Vinicius

Qingdao Huanghai predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zhenli; Zou Zheng, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Yan Zihao; Gao Xiang, Yaki Yen, Wang Dong, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Bari Mamatil

Hebei China Fortune vs Qingdao Huanghai Prediction

Hebei China Fortune will look for the win in this game, that will take them to third place in the group, with Chongqing Dangdai Lifan facing a tough fixture against Shanghai SIPG. The striker partnership of Marcos Vinicius and Ricardo Goulart could prove too much for Qingdao Huanghai to handle.

There have also been not many surprises in the Chinese Super League this season, with the more fancied teams sailing through this initial phase, with plenty to spare in the tank.

With that context, we are predicting a comfortable win for Hebei China Fortune in this game.

Prediction: Hebei China Fortune 2-1 Qingdao Huanghai