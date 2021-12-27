Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

With just three games left to play in the Chinese Super League, last-placed Hebei FC face second-placed Guangzhou FC at the Huadu Stadium on Wednesday.

The Championship phase fixtures will just be a formality going forward as Shandong Taishan lifted the league title on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Hebei, their first league title in 11 years.

Hebei are winless in the championship phase fixtures since the restart while Guangzhou have fared better and are unbeaten since their defeat to Beijing Guoan in the opening fixture of the championship phase.

They exacted revenge on the capital club on Sunday as they recorded a 1-0 win at the Tianhe Stadium, with Deng Hanwen scoring the winning goal in the 40th minute of the game.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus Only 16 players attended Hebei FC's prematch training against Shandong Taishan --- it is speculated the missing players refuse to attend the training to protest against the club. It appears to be an easy 3 points for Shandong to clinch the title. Only 16 players attended Hebei FC's prematch training against Shandong Taishan --- it is speculated the missing players refuse to attend the training to protest against the club. It appears to be an easy 3 points for Shandong to clinch the title. https://t.co/DLJwrT9Z8S

Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have gone head-to-head 12 times across all competitions so far. Guangzhou have been the dominant side in this fixture and have nine wins to their name.

Hebei have gotten the better of the South China Tigers only once, while the spoils have been shared twice in this fixture.

They last squared off at Tianhe Stadium earlier this month in the championship phase fixture. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw as Shihao Wei's goal was canceled out by Hui Zhang's 81st-minute strike.

Hebei FC form guide (Chinese Super League): L-D-L-D-L

Guangzhou FC form guide (Chinese Super League): W-D-W-D-L

Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Hebei FC

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Hebei FC ahead of this game. Chengdong Zhang and Ximing Pan's participation in the encounter remains doubtful as they are yet to feature for the team in league action since the restart.

It is expected that the team's foreign players - Leonardo and Joao Silva - will not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chengdong Zhang, Ximing Pan, Leonardo, Joao Silva

Suspended: None

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou should have a fully-fit squad at their disposal for this game. There are no suspensions for them either.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Hebei Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yaxiong Bao; Haifeng Ding, Jin Qiang, Wei Zhang, Lin Cui; Quiming Wan, Samir Memisevic, Hui Zhang, Daogang Yao; Yao Xuchen, Tianyuan Xu

Guangzhou FC predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Liu Dianzuo; Deng Hangwen, Tyias Browning, Wu Shaocong; Yihao Zhong, Zhang Xizhe, Liao Lisheng, Gao Zhunyi; Zhang Xiuwei; Wei Shihao, Yang Liu

Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Hebei are winless in their last five outings and have scored just twice in these games. Guangzhou are unbeaten in their last four. While they have also scored just four goals, they have been solid defensively and have only conceded twice.

We predict the game will end in a narrow win for Guangzhou FC.

Prediction: Hebei FC 0-1 vs Guangzhou FC

Edited by Peter P