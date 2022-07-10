Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Hebei FC square off against Guangzhou FC at the Puwan Stadium in Chinese Super League action on Monday.

With the clash between the two sides languishing at the lower end of the table, there's not much to separate them. Both Hebei and Guangzhou have just one win to their name this season and have lost their remaining eight games.

Hebei suffered a 1-0 defeat against Shanghai Shenhua last time around while Guangzhou also suffered a 1-0 defeat in their previous league outing, coming against Shanghai Port FC.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus CSL announce that home-away format will be eligible from Round 11, postponed from Jul 21 to Aug 5, due to leaving time for Chinese internationals playing the EAFF E-1 tournament . After playing in bio-centric bubbles for 2 years, the home-away format is finally restored. CSL announce that home-away format will be eligible from Round 11, postponed from Jul 21 to Aug 5, due to leaving time for Chinese internationals playing the EAFF E-1 tournament . After playing in bio-centric bubbles for 2 years, the home-away format is finally restored. https://t.co/jPzqblgRvu

Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Guangzhou have been the dominant side in this fixture and have 11 wins to their name.

Hebei have struggled against their southern rivals and have been able to record just one win against Guangzhou. The spoils have been shared twice between the two sides.

They last met in league action at the Tianhe Stadium in June, with the reverse fixture ending in a 1-0 win for Guangzhou. Hebei have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the South China Tigers.

Hebei FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Hebei FC

Hebei head into the final game of the first phase of the Chinese Super League with a clean bill of health. They also do not have any suspension concerns for the game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou also have a fully fit squad for the final game before the international break.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XIs

Hebei FC (4-5-1): Yaxiong Bao (GK); Lin Cui, Ximing Pan, Junzhe Zhang, Liu Jing; Wei Liao, Yunan Gao, Daogang Yao, Huaze Gao, Xuchen Yao; Tianyuan Xu.

Guangzhou FC (4-2-3-1): Shenping Huo (GK); Likai Wan, Yang Li, Tyais Browning, Rijin Chen; Guangliang Huang, Dinghao Yan; Long Chen, Shihao Wei, Liyu Yang; Jie Ling.

Hebei FC vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

The two sides are struggling at the moment and we expect the game to be a slow and low-scoring affair. There's not much to separate these two sides, but given Guangzhou's better record in the fixture, they will likely secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Hebei FC 0-1 Guangzhou FC

