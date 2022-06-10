Hebei FC vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Hebei FC will play host to Shanghai Port at Langfang Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

Hebei finished in eighth spot out of 16 teams last season. They are yet to get their new campaign off the ground, having lost their two opening matches and currently sit second from bottom. Hebei signed a few players during the offseason and had a good pre-season, but those efforts are yet to translate into success in the league.

Coach Kim Jong-boo has admitted his side’s slow start to the season but believes they will launch their campaign in style on Saturday.

Shanghai Port had a dream season last term, finishing in second place behind Shandong Taishan. Like Hebei, the Red Eagles are yet to win or draw a match in the new season. They lost their two opening games and sit just above the red zone in 15th spot with no points. Coach Ivan Leko hopes to exploit Hebei’s poor form and walk away from Langfang with a favorable result.

Both teams are fighting to stop the bleeding and breathe new life into their campaigns before it is too late. At home, Hebei will feel the pressure.

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

Shanghai Port have claimed three victories while Hebei have won twice in their last five clashes. Both teams happen to know each other very well, having faced off against each other 12 times since 2016.

The Red Eagles have obtained a higher number of wins, but Hebei have not been weaklings either.

Hebei FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Port Team News

Hebei FC

All players are available for selection according to the team’s management. Coach Jong-boo will likely alter his formation from his traditional 4-5-1 to a more attacking outfit against Shanghai Port. Despite his wastefulness against Wuhan Zall, center-forward Xu Tianyuan is expected to feature against Shanghai Port. Jong-boo will also be counting on Zhang Wei for exploits on Saturday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Port

Defensive midfielder Xin Xu faces suspension following a red card he received in his side’s 1-0 loss to Wuhan Zall on Saturday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Xin Xu.

Unavailable: None.

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Port Predicted Xls

Hebei FC (4-5-1): Bao Yaxiong (GK), Junzhe Zhang, Wei Zhang, Pan Ximing, Daogang Yao, Xuchen Yao, Jing Liu, Gao Huaze, Cui Lin, Yunan Gao, Xu Tianyuan

Shanghai Port (4-4-2): Yan Junling (GK), Fu Huan, Zhang Linpeng, Li Ang, Wang Shenchao, Fend Jing, Cai Huikang, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Lu Wenjun, Liu Zhurun, Baiyang Liu

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Hebei are expecting a tough challenge from Shanghai Port. The visitors are out for a win against a familiar foe, who are also fighting for survival. Hebei will play with utmost caution, intended to avoid chaos at home. In the absence of a win, the hosts will be content with a draw. Another loss could trigger a crisis situation.

The meeting will likely be a cracker that will end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Hebei FC 1-1 Shanghai Port

