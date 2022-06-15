Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Hebei FC lock horns with Shanghai Shenhua at the Puwan Stadium in their Chinese Super League fixture on Thursday.

Hebei have got off to a slow start in their league campaign and have lost three league games in a row so far. They have been able to find the back of the net just once while conceding eight goals in these fixtures. They suffered a 2-0 loss against Shanghai Port in their previous league outing on Saturday.

Shanghai Shenhua are unbeaten in their three league games thus far, conceding just one goal. After securing back-to-back wins in their opening two fixtures of the season, they played out a 1-1 draw against the Wuhan Three Towns in their previous outing.

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 12 times across all competitions thus far. The fixture has been evenly contested between the two sides, with Shanghai Shenhua enjoying a narrow 5-4 lead in wins and three games ending in draws.

The two league meetings between the two sides last season ended in draws, with the game at the Suzhou Sports Centre in August ending in a goalless draw.

Hebei FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): D-W-W

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Hebei FC

Yang Yixuan was taken off the pitch in the last game and his involvement in this encounter remains doubtful.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Yang Yixuan.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Shenhua

Liu Ruofan has not played for the club since the league opener and is likely to sit this one out as well.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Liu Ruofan.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XIs

Hebei FC (4-5-1): Bao Yaxiong (GK), Junzhe Zhang, Wei Zhang, Pan Ximing, Daogang Yao; Xuchen Yao, Jing Liu, Gao Huaze, Cui Lin, Yunan Gao; Xu Tianyuan

Shanghai Shenhua (4-4-2): Zhen Ma (GK), Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Sun Qinhan; Alexander N'Doumbou, Wu Xi, Haijian Wang, Sun Shilin; Christian Bassogog, Cao Yunding

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Hebei have struggled to get going this season with just one goal to their name. They also have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding eight goals thus far.

Shanghai Shenhua have conceded just one goal thus far and, given their better squad quality, they should be able to eke out a win against their northern rivals.

Prediction: Hebei FC 0-2 Shanghai Shenhua

