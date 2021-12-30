Hebei FC vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Hebei FC lock horns with Shenzhen FC in their upcoming Chinese Super League fixture at the Yuexiushan Stadium on Saturday.

Hebei are winless in the championship phase fixtures since the restart and are currently at the bottom of the standings. They suffered their second loss on the spin on Wednesday as Guangzhou FC beat them by a 2-0 scoreline.

Shenzhen FC have fared slightly better than their northern rivals with one win in the league since the restart earlier this month. They also suffered a second consecutive defeat on Wednesday as Changchun Yatai recorded a narrow 1-0 win.

Hebei FC vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths eight times across all competitions so far. They have been evenly matched in this fixture with three wins for each side and two games ending in a draw.

Hebei are winless in this fixture since their 1-0 win in the Chinese FA Cup in 2017. The two sides didn't meet in the 2020 campaign of the Chinese Super League. In their two meetings in the 2019 campaign, one ended in a draw, and one ended in a 3-1 win for Shenzhen.

They last squared off at Hemc Sports Center on 19 December. The game ended in a 3-0 win for the Youth Army, with all goals scored in the second half.

Hebei FC form guide (Chinese Super League): L-L-D-L-D

Shenzhen FC form guide (Chinese Super League): L-L-D-W-D

Hebei FC vs Shenzhen FC Team News

Hebei FC

There are no fresh injury concerns for Hebei FC. Chengdong Zhang and Ximing Pan have not featured in a league game in December and are doubts for this game.

Joao Silva was absent from the teamsheet in their last two outings and his participation here is also doubtful.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chengdong Zhang, Ximing Pan, Joao Silva

Suspended: None

Shenzhen FC

Morteza Pouraliganji is a long-term absentee with a knee injury for Shenzhen FC. Li Yuanyi is expected to return to the starting XI after serving a one-game ban against Changchun Yatai.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus After losing to Changchun Yatai, Shenzhen FC fail to reach their target of qualifying for the 2022 ACL. Carlos Granero, their head coach, express for his pity of some missed chances and said his players are no worse than Changchun, who had a good chance to play ACL next year. After losing to Changchun Yatai, Shenzhen FC fail to reach their target of qualifying for the 2022 ACL. Carlos Granero, their head coach, express for his pity of some missed chances and said his players are no worse than Changchun, who had a good chance to play ACL next year. https://t.co/NqCpEUT4gv

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei FC vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI

Hebei Predicted XI (4-5-1): Yaxiong Bao; Haifeng Ding, Wei Zhang, Lin Cui, Jin Qiang; Xuchen Yao, Samir Memisevic, Daogang Yao, Wang Qiuming, Huaze Gao; Leonardo

Shenzhen Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lu Zhang; Shuai Pei, Mi Haolun, Yeljan Shinar; Zhipeng Jiang, Yuan Zhang, Yuanyi Li, Dai Wai Tsun; Juan Quintero; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec

Hebei FC vs Shenzhen FC Prediction

Shenzhen failed to score for the first time in league action in December in their previous outing. However, they are expected to find the back of the net against Hebei, who've conceded 14 goals in six games.

Hebei's struggles at both ends of the pitch are expected to continue here and a win for Shenzhen looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Hebei FC 0-2 Shenzhen FC.

Edited by Shardul Sant