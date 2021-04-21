Hebei FC vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020-21 

Hebei FC will trade tackles with Wuhan FC in their opening game of Group B in the 2021 Chinese Super League.

The two teams will be looking to secure all three points to put themselves in good standing for the rest of the new campaign.

The hosts finished in eighth spot last season, while Wuhan FC finished 15th but narrowly retained their spot in the top-flight. They did so by winning a relegation playoff fixture against Zhejiang Energy Greentown.

The 2021 CSL will kickoff tomorrow. It's the official promo trailer for the new season. Unfortunately Jiangsu FC(Suning), the reigning champion, is not in the trailer. pic.twitter.com/GDmfVCVTUm — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 19, 2021

Hebei FC vs Wuhan FC Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th fixture between the sides and there is nothing to separate the sides' head-to-head record.

The two teams have four wins apiece, while one previous game ended in a share of the spoils. This happened to be in their most recent meeting when a goalless draw ensured that the two sides could not be separated on 17 October 2020.

This will be Hebei's first fixture since losing 5-1 on aggregate to Shanghai Shenhua in the seventh-eighth place playoff in November 2020.

Wuhan FC suffered a 6-0 aggregate defeat to Shandong Taishan in the semifinals of the Chinese FA Cup in December 2020.

Hebei FC form guide: N/A

Wuhan FC form guide: N/A

Hebei FC vs Wuhan FC Team News

Hebei FC

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns. Former Shenzhen FC midfielder Ole Selnaes could be in line for a debut with his new side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC

The visitors have no known injury or suspension worries. Manager Li Xiaopeng could hand a debut to new arrival Yoann Arquin.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC announced the signing of Yoann Arquin from Heilongjiang Ice City. The French striker previously joined Heilongjiang(as Heilongjiang Lava Spring then) in 2019. As Leo Baptistao and Rafael Silva could not enter China from Brazil, Yoann Arquin is signed as a replacement. pic.twitter.com/zASHxKtHxy — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 12, 2021

Hebei FC vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Hebei FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chi Wenyi (GK); Zhang Junzhe, Samir Memisevic, Chen Yunhua, Chico Chen; Paulinho, Zhang Chengdong, Gong Quile; Marcao, Gao Huaze, Zhang Yu

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wang Zhifeng (GK): Zhao Honglue, Li Chao, Liu Shangkun, Ming Tian; Yao Hanlin, Li Yang, Stephane Mbia, Liu Zhenhong, Tian Yinong; Jean Evrard Kouassi, Yoann Arquin

Hebei FC vs Wuhan FC Prediction

The hosts are heavy favorites in this game and the absence of key men Leo Baptistao and Rafael Silva robs Wuhan FC off some ferrocity in attack.

Hebei FC have more established players that can make a difference and we are predicting a victory for the home side in an entertaining goalfest.

Prediction: Hebei FC 3-1 Wuhan FC