Hebei FC vs Wuhan Yangtze prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Hebei FC take on Wuhan Yangtze at the Puwan Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Thursday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Hebei FC are currently 17th in the league, having yet to secure a single point this campaign. Jong-boo Kim's side have been in woeful form recently and are winless in their last 16 games across all competitions. They will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Wuhan Yangtze on Thursday.

Wuhan Yangtze, on the other hand, are currently 13th on the table, six points off the top 3. Jinyu Li's side have faltered of late, having lost their last three games on the trot. They will look to bounce back with a win against Hebei on Thursday.

HOTPOT FOOTBALL @paulhotpot



1 Wuhan 3T 16

2 Shanghai SH 16

3 Henan 14

4 Shandong 12

5 Beijing 11

6 Shenzhen 10

7 Changchun 9

8 Shanghai P 9

9 Wuhan CJ 9

10 Zhejiang 8

11 Tianjin 8

12 Meizhou 7

13 Cangzhou 6

14 Dalian 6

15 Chengdu 4

16 Guangzhou FC 3

17 Guangzhou C 0

18 Hebei 0 #CSL2022 LEAGUE TABLE AFT MD61 Wuhan 3T 162 Shanghai SH 163 Henan 144 Shandong 125 Beijing 116 Shenzhen 107 Changchun 98 Shanghai P 99 Wuhan CJ 910 Zhejiang 811 Tianjin 812 Meizhou 713 Cangzhou 614 Dalian 615 Chengdu 416 Guangzhou FC 317 Guangzhou C 018 Hebei 0 #CSL2022 LEAGUE TABLE AFT MD61 Wuhan 3T 162 Shanghai SH 163 Henan 144 Shandong 125 Beijing 116 Shenzhen 107 Changchun 98 Shanghai P 99 Wuhan CJ 910 Zhejiang 811 Tianjin 812 Meizhou 713 Cangzhou 614 Dalian 615 Chengdu 416 Guangzhou FC 317 Guangzhou C 018 Hebei 0 https://t.co/JGlFzwIzAe

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Hebei FC vs Wuhan Yangtze Head-to-Head

Wuhan Yangtze have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Hebei FC winning only one.

Wuhan came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this month. A brace from Felicio Brown Forbes secured the win on the night, with Wei Zhang getting on the scoresheet for Hebei.

Hebei FC Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Wuhan Yangtze Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Hebei FC vs Wuhan Yangtze Team News

Hebei FC

Hebei FC have no new injury worries following their 5-0 loss against Wuhan Three Towns last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan Yangtze

Wuhan Yangtze came away unscathed from their 2-1 loss against Shanghai Port last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei FC vs Wuhan Yangtze Predicted XI

CGTN Sports Scene @CGTNSportsScene #ChineseSuperLeague

Wuhan Yangtze River 1-2 Shanghai Port



11' Xu Xin scored his 1st goal for Port

66' Bruno Viana equalized for Yangtze River

83' Cherif Ndiaye netted his 3rd goal in 4 games as Port claimed the win



@JoueursSN @SenegalEnglish @wiwsport @CSLBrasil @goal2china Wuhan Yangtze River 1-2 Shanghai Port11' Xu Xin scored his 1st goal for Port66'Bruno Viana equalized for Yangtze River83'Cherif Ndiaye netted his 3rd goal in 4 games as Port claimed the win #ChineseSuperLeagueWuhan Yangtze River 1-2 Shanghai Port11' Xu Xin scored his 1st goal for Port66' 🇧🇷Bruno Viana equalized for Yangtze River83' 🇸🇳Cherif Ndiaye netted his 3rd goal in 4 games as Port claimed the win@JoueursSN @SenegalEnglish @wiwsport @CSLBrasil @goal2china https://t.co/t2f8spMjNw

Hebei FC Predicted XI (4-5-1): Yaxiong Bao; Lin Cui, Ximing Pan, Junzhe Zhang, Liu Jing; Wei Liao, Yunan Gao, Daogang Yao, Huaze Gao, Xuchen Yao; Tianyuan Xu

Wuhan Yangtze Predicted XI (4-5-1): Zhifeng Wang; Shangkun Liu, Peng Li, Bruno Viana, Tian Ming; Jinghang Hu, Asmir Kajevic, Chongqiu Ye, Jiali Hu, Rentian Hu; Felicio Brown Forbes

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Hebei FC vs Wuhan Yangtze Prediction

Despite neither side being in good form of late, Wuhan Yangtze should have enough quality to get past Hebei FC and get back to winning ways on Thursday.

We predict Wuhan Yangtze will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Hebei FC 0-2 Wuhan Yangtze

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far