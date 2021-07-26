Hebei vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Hebei will trade tackles with Dalian Pro on Wednesday in a matchday nine fixture in the Chinese Super League.

Hebei come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Shanghai Port last week. Oscar scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in first-half injury time.

Dalian Pro played out a 1-1 draw with Wuhan last Thursday. Liangming Lin and Jean Kouassi scored first-half goals to ensure that parity was restored at fulltime.

That draw left the Liaoning outfit rooted to the bottom of Group B, having garnered four points from seven games. Hebei are in fourth spot with 11 points from seven games.

Hebei vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

Hebei have four wins from their last seven games against Dalian Pro. They were on the losing side on one occasion, while two previous matches ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Marcao scored an 80th-minute penalty to give Hebei a 1-0 victory on matchday two of the current campaign.

Hebei have picked up three wins from their seven league games so far. Dalian Pro have lost five matches this term.

Hebei form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Dalian Pro form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Hebei vs Dalian Pro Team News

Hebei

Defender Ximing Pan has been sidelined with a torn ligament and will be out of action for several weeks. There are no suspension concerns for Hebei FC.

Injury: Ximing Pan

Suspension: None

Dalian Pro

There are no suspension or injury concerns for Dalian Pro.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Hebei vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Hebei Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yaxiong Bao (GK); Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Chengdong Zhang, Lin Cui; Ole Selnaes, Qiuming Wang; Xuchen Yao, Hui Zhang, Hongbo Yin; Paulinho

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chong Zhang (GK); Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Yanfeng Dong; Shuai Li, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui, Yupeng He; Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Hebei vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Hebei have been the more consistent side this season and despite not being at their best in recent weeks, Dalian Pro's terrible run of form may allow for Hebei to get back on track.

Both sides are relatively low-scoring teams, so a cagey game is expected. We are predicting a narrow victory for Hebei FC.

Prediction: Hebei 1-0 Dalian Pro

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Peter P