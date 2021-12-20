Hebei vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues this week and will see Hebei host Guangzhou City on Wednesday.

Hebei's poor form after the restart continued on Sunday. They were beaten 3-0 by Shenzhen away from home, marking a third winless game which has seen them score just once and concede nine times.

Hebei sit at bottom of the championship round table with 24 points from 27 games. They will look to pick up their first win since the restart when they play on Wednesday.

Guangzhou City picked up a professional 5-0 win over Beijing Guoan in their last league outing. The game, which had four different goalscorers, saw the visitors score with all five of their attempts on target.

Guangzhou City are level on points with their midweek hosts but sit a place higher in the table owing to their superior goal difference. They will look to build on their latest result when they face Hebei later this week.

Hebei vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 10 meetings between Hebei and Guangzhou City. Both teams have won three games apiece while the other four games have ended in draws.

The two teams last met in a league clash back in 2019. Hebei won the game 2-1, as Marcao's match-winning brace settled the game in the home side's favor. Eran Zahavi got his name on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Hebei Form Guide: L-D-L-L-D

Guangzhou City Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Hebei vs Guangzhou City Team News

Hebei

Ximing Pan is injured and is expected to be absent on Wednesday. Tenglong Wei is also unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Injured: Ximing Pan

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Tenglong Wei

Guangzhou City

The visitors have a couple of injured players ahead of Wednesday's game. Ruibao Hu came off injured on Sunday and is expected to be absent this week. Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Feiya Chang and Chao Zeng are all injured and will miss Wednesday's game.

Injured: Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye, Feiya Chang, Chao Zeng, Ruibao Hu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Hebei Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Yaxiong Bao (GK); Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Wei Zhang, Lin Cui; Hui Zhang, Daogang Yao, Qiuming Wang, Tianyuan Xu; Leonardo; Joao Silva

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-2-1-2): Jiaqi Han (GK); Zhengyu Huang, Teng Yi, Pengfei Han, Jihong Jiang, Wang Huapeng; Xiaotian Yang, Gong Zhang; Chun Lok Tan; Tiago Leonco, Jown Cardona

Hebei vs Guangzhou City Prediction

Hebei are winless since league football resumed earlier this month. The visitors' major struggle has been in the attacking department, as they have scored just 13 goals in 17 games so far.

Guangzhou City picked up a comfortable win last time out, ending a run of back-to-back defeats and back-to-back games without a goal. They have conceded 24 goals so far - the most in the championship round - and will look to sort that out soon. The visitors should, however, pick up all three points.

Prediction: Hebei 1-2 Guangzhou City

Edited by Vishal Subramanian