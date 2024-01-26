Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Heerenveen will welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Abe Lenstra Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday 19 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Excelsior last weekend. Couhaib Driouech, Troy Parrott and Lazaros Lamprou all found the back of the net to help their side claim all three points.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Zwolle. All four goals were scored after the break, with Lennart Thy and Odysseus Velanas scoring for the visitors while Vangelis Pavlidis and Sven Mijnans scored for the hosts.

The draw left them in fourth spot having garnered 34 points from 18 games. Heerenveen are 11th with 20 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ Alkmaar have 32 wins from the last 72 head-to-head games. Heerenveen have 28 wins to their name, while 13 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Alkmaar claimed a comfortable 3-0 home victory in the reverse fixture.

Heerenven are winless in their last five games across competitions (four losses).

AZ Alkmaar's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

AZ Alkmaar have the second-best away defensive record in the league with seven goals conceded in eight games on their travels (only PSV with three have fewer).

Heerenveen's last 11 games across competitions have produced over 9.5 corner kicks.

Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Heerenveen are seeking their first win since December. They lost their most recent game here which brought an end to their five-game unbeaten run in front of their fans (four successive wins).

AZ Alkmaar, for their part, are winless across their last six competitive games in regulation time. This is made more disappointing considering that this sequence includes two cup ties against third-division sides.

Both sides' style of play means the game could be expansive with lots of attacking play. However, the visitors should have enough to just nick a narrow win.

Prediction: Heerenveen 2-3 AZ Alkmaar

Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

Tip 5 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals