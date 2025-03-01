Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2025

Heerenveen and AZ Alkmaar will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 24 clash on Sunday (March 2nd). The game will be played at Abe Lenstra Stadion.

Ad

The home side have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw away to Zwolle a fortnight ago. They went behind to Dylan Vente's 11th-minute strike but Alireza Jahanbakhsh equalized just before the hour mark.

AZ, meanwhile, needed penalties to eliminate Heracles in the Dutch Cup following a 2-2 draw after extra time away from home. Ernest Poku and Mayckel Lahdo scored either side of Damon Mirani to give the visitors a 2-1 lead by the 28th minute. Suf Podgoreanu equalized with 10 minutes left on the clock. AZ eventually progressed with a 4-3 victory in the shootout to book a date with surprise finalists Go Ahead Eagles in April.

Ad

Trending

De Kaasboeren will shift their focus to the league where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Fortuna Sittard.

The win left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 43 points from 23 games. Heerenveen are 10th with 27 points to their name.

Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ Alkmaar have 32 wins from the last 74 head-to-head games. Heerenveen were victorious 28 times while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when AZ claimed a 9-1 home victory in the reverse fixture.

The last 18 head-to-head games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Heerenveen are winless in their last six games across competitions (four draws).

AZ are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games (five wins).

Ad

Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Heerenveen suffered a harrowing thrashing in the reverse fixture and their form suggests that another whitewash could be on the cards. De Superfriezen have won just one of their last seven league games (three losses).

AZ Alkmaar, for their part, will be full of confidence, having booked their spot in the final of the KNVB Beker. They are level on points with third-placed Feyenoord in the race for the third UEFA Champions League spot.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback