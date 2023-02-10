Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023 

Heerenveen and Feyenoord will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 21 fixture on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at Breda in the Dutch KNVB Beker on Tuesday. Tom Boere gave Breda a tenth-minute lead, but Sydney van Hooijdonk drew his side level on the stroke of half-time. The 23-year-old completed his brace eight minutes into the second half to help his side secure qualification.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, needed penalties at home to see off Nijmegen in a dramatic game in the same competition. Two first-half goals gave Nijmegen a shock two-goal lead, which they held till the final minute of regulation time when Philippe Sandler's red card saw Feyenoord awarded a penalty.

Orkun Kokcu halved the deficit before Igor Paixao leveled matters in injury time to force penalties. Four goals were shared in extra time between the two sides, with Jordy Bruijn scoring a brace for the visitors. Feyenoord eventually progressed with a 5-3 victory in the shootout.

The Rotterdam outfit will turn their attention to the league, where they have a two-point advantage at the summit of the standings. Heerenveen, meanwhile, sit in eighth spot with 27 points.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 37 wins from their last 73 games against Heerenveen, who have 18 wins, while 18 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 was a goalless draw. That draw snapped a run of five head-to-head games with at least three goals.

Feyenoord are on a 12-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

The visitors have the second-best away attack in the league, scoring 24 goals in ten games.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord are on course for their first league win since 2017 and will be keen to register a first win in three games. Arne Slot's side have shown their powers of recovery, having twice come from two goals down in the space of four days.

Heerenveen, meanwhile, are one of the bogey sides in the Eredivisie but are capable of upsetting the traditional teams. However, Feyenoord's need for maximum points means they're unlikely to leave anything to chance.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-3 Feyenoord

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals

