Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2023 

Heerenveen host Feyenoord at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Wednesday (March 1) in the KNVB Beker quarterfinals.

The hosts opened their cup campaign with a 4-2 comeback win over amateur outfit HSV Hoek in October last year before beating Eredivisie outfit Volendam 2-0 in the second round. Heerenveen then beat NAC Breda 2-1 in the last 16, with Sydney van Hooijdonk scoring twice to overturn an early deficit.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, faced PEC Zwolle in their first cup game of the season, winning 3-1 via a Mats Wieffer strike and a brace from former Ajax man Danilo. They then drew 4-4 with NEC Nijmegen in the next round before winning 5-3 on penalties.

The visitors are 13-time winners of the domestic showpiece but have not won the competition since the 2017-18 campaign.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 previous meetings between Heerenveen and Feyenoord, who lead 23-15.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games across competitions.

Six of Heerenveen's nine league defeats this season have come at home.

De Stadionclub are one of two teams in the Eredivisie this season yet to lose at home.

Feyenoord have the second-best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season, conceding 22 times.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Heerenveen have lost two of their last three games and have now lost five of their last seven competitive outings. They have lost their last three home games and could struggle this week.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have won their last four games and are unbeaten in their last 15. They're in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-3 Feyenoord

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of the hosts' last six games.)

