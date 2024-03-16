Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Heerenveen and Feyenoord will trade tackles in an Eredivisie matchday 26 fixture on Sunday (March 17th).

The home side are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to Nijmegen last weekend. Koki Ogawa and Rober Gonzalez scored within a minute to condemn Heerenveen to defeat.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Heracles. Yankuba Minteh, Santiago Gimenez and Igor Paixao all found the back of the net to guide the Rotterdam outfit to all three points.

The victory left them in second spot in the standings, with 59 points from 25 games. Heerenveen are ninth with 31 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 77th meeting between the two sides. Feyenoord have 40 wins to their name, Heerenveen have been victorious on 18 occasions, while 18 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Feyenoord claimed a 6-1 home win.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Heerenveen's last four games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last nine league games (six wins).

Five of Heerenveen's last six league games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Feyenoord have won five of the last six head-to-head games (one draw).

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Heerenveen areonly two points away from eight placed Utrecht and a win here could take them above Utrecht in the standings depending on results elsewhere.

Feyenoord, for their part, are too far off PSV to effectively challenge for the league title, with 10 points between the two sides. They also have a six-point advantage over third-placed Twente and are all but guaranteed an automatic spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Arne Slot's side are the favorites here and are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games. We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Heerenveen 0-3 Feyenoord

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half