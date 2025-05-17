Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Heerenveen and Feyenoord bring their 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign to an end on Sunday when they go head-to-head at the Abe Lenstra Stadion. Having lost the last eight meetings between the two teams, Robin Veldman’s Heerenveen will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and secure a spot in the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Heerenveen failed to seal a top-half finish in Eredivisie last Wednesday when they suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss against Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst.

This came after a 3-1 defeat against Waalwijk at the Mandemakers Stadion on May 10, a result which saw their run of two consecutive league victories come to an end.

Despite their slump in the season's run-in, Heerenveen remain on course to reach the Conference League playoffs as they sit ninth in the Eredivisie table. They are level on points with 10th-placed Fortuna Sittard and one above 11th-placed Sparta Rotterdam.

On the other hand, Feyenoord guaranteed their spot in the Champions League playoffs when they secured a 2-0 victory over Waalwijk at De Kuip Stadium last time out.

Before that, Robin van Persie’s men saw their seven-game winning streak in the league come to an end on May 11, when they fell to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord have picked up 68 points from their 33 Eredivisie matches so far to sit third in the league standings, five points above fourth-placed Utrecht.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 28 of their last 59 meetings between the two teams.

Heerenveen have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Feyenoord are on a run of five consecutive victories over Veldman’s men and are unbeaten in their last eight clashes, claiming seven wins and one draw since a 4-3 loss in February 2021.

Heerenveen are unbeaten in their last seven Eredivisie home games, including three wins from their most recent three outings since the start of April.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Heerenveen head into the season finale with one mission, which is to end up in the top half of the table and book a spot in the Conference League playoffs. While Feyenoord will be playing for pride at the Abe Lenstra Stadion, we predict Veldman’s men will throw in the kitchen sink and snap their losing streak in this fixture.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-0 Feyenoord

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Heerenveen to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Heerenveen’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’s last five outings)

