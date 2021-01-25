Heerenveen vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Heerenveen will welcome Feyenoord to the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Wednesday for a matchday 19 fixture in the Eredivisie.

Both sides will be looking to pick up all three points and get back to winning ways, having each fallen to defeats in their most recent fixtures.

The hosts were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline away to Heracles. Meanwhile, Feyenoord were narrowly edged out by AZ Alkmaar in a five-goal thriller at De Kuip.

That defeat saw Dick Advocaat's men usurped by Alkmaar into fourth, with the Rotterdam outfit dropping to fifth on the standings.

Heerenveen come into this game in ninth spot, with 22 points garnered from 18 games to date.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

This will be the 58th meeting between the two sides and Feyenoord have been historically better than Heerenveen.

De Trots van Zuid have 29 wins and 14 draws to their name, scoring 118 goals and conceding 85. Meanwhile, Heerenveen were victorious on 14 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday 14, when a Bryan Linseen hat-trick helped Feyenoord to a 3-0 victory.

The hosts are capable of getting a victory over Feyenoord but will have their work cut out against a side they have failed to beat in their last 10 attempts.

Heerenveen form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Team News

Heerenveen

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of the visit of Feyenoord.

Injuries: None

Doubts: None

Suspensions: None

Feyenoord

Orkun Kokcu is the only new injury concern for Feyenoord, having recently suffered a muscle overload.

Justin Bijlow has recovered from a leg injury but might not be fit in time for this fixture. Joao Carlos Teixiera is still ruled out with a leg injury but is expected back in the coming weeks.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Dick Advocaat.

Injuries: Joao Carlos Teixeira, Orkun Kkcu

Doubts: Justin Bijlow

Suspensions: None

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Erwin Mulder; Lucas Woudenberg, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marco Rente, Sherel Floranus; Mitchell van Bergen, Joey Veerman, Rodney Kongolo, Ben Nygren; Rami Hajaj, Henk Veerman

Feyenoord Predicted XI (5-3-2): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic, Bart Nieuwkoop; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction

After an impressive start to Dick Advocaat's tenure, Feyenoord have faltered in recent weeks but still have enough quality to get the job done against Heerenveen.

Johnny Jansen's side's attacking impetus has seen them find the back of the net in 10 of their last 12 games. Feyenoord are one of only two teams to shut them out in that sequence.

Home advantage could see them get on the scoresheet but the visitors' superior firepower should help them pick up a victory.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-3 Feyenoord