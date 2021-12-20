Heerenveen vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Domestic football continues this week and will see Heerenveen host Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Wednesday night.

Heerenveen have hit good form of late. They beat Cambuur 2-1 away from home last weekend and could have won by an even higher margin. Henk Veerman scored a brace for the hosts last weekend, ending a nine-game goal drought in the league.

Heerenveen sit ninth in the league with 25 points from 17 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run as they seek European football next season.

Feyenoord are falling behind in the title race and need to buckle up quickly. They lost 2-0 to Ajax in De Klassieker in their last outing on Sunday. They had previously failed to beat Groningen, ultimately squandering the chance to go top of the league.

Feyenoord sit third in the table with 36 points from 17 games. They will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they compete with Ajax and PSV for the title.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 50 meetings between Heerenveen and Feyenoord. The hosts have won 15 of those meetings while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off earlier this season, with Feyenoord winning 3-1.

Heerenveen Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Feyenoord Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Team News

Heerenveen

Pawel Bochniewicz and Erwin Mulder are both out with long-term injuries and will both miss Wednesday's game. The duo are the only absentees for the hosts.

Injured: Pawel Bochniewicz, Erwin Mulder

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

The visitors have a few injury concerns of their own. Gernot Trauner, Francesco Antonucci and Denzel Hall have all been ruled out with injuries and will miss Wednesday's game. All other players are available to manager Arne Slot.

Injured: Gernot Trauner, Francesco Antonucci, Denzel Hall

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Xavier Mous (GK); Rami Kaib, Sven van Beek, Nick Backer, Milan van Ewijk; Nicolas Madsen, Joey Veerman, Tibor Halilovic; Anthony Musaba, Hank Veerman, Siem de Jong

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Heerenveen are unbeaten in their last six games and have kept clean sheets in half those games. However, their home form has been poor as they have failed to win six of their nine home games so far.

Feyenoord have lost two of their last three games after losing just once in their 18 games prior. They are in danger of being left behind by PSV Eindhoven and Ajax in the title race and will be desperate to avoid that fate.

We expect the visitors to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-2 Feyenoord

