Heerenveen vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2020-21 

Heerenveen and Feyenoord will trade tackles in the Dutch Cup on Thursday, with a place in the semi-finals on offer for the winner.

The hosts saw off FC Emmen in the last round to book their spot at this stage. Meanwhile, Feyenoord held on for a narrow 3-2 victory at home to Heracles Almelo.

Last Sunday's Eredivisie games were canceled due to bad weather. This saw Feyenoord's proposed match with Groningen postponed to a later date.

The Rotterdam outfit come into this clash fresher than Heerenveen. The hosts were in action on Saturday when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Vitesse.

Feyenoord, for their part, were last in action when they produced a comprehensive performance to pull off a 3-1 defeat of PSV Eindhoven on 31 January.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

This will be the 59th meeting between the two sides and Feyenoord have been historically better than Heerenveen.

De Trots van Zuid have 29 wins and 14 draws to their name, scoring 118 goals and conceding 88. Meanwhile, Heerenveen were victorious on 15 previous occasions.

Their most recent clash came on 27 January when goals from Joey Veerman, Pawel Bochniewicz, and Mitchel van Bergen gave Heerenveen a shock 3-0 victory.

That result condemned Feyenoord to a third consecutive league defeat. For Heerenveen, the victory halted a run of 10 games against Feyenoord without a win.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Team News

Heerenveen

The hosts have Ulysses Llanez sidelined through injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Jahnny Janseen.

Injury: Ulysses Llanez

Suspension: None

Feyenoord

Three Feyenoord players have been ruled out of the trip to Heerenveen. Orkun Kokcu (overload), Joao Carlos Teixeira (leg) and Justin Bijlow (leg) are all sidelined by fitness issues.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Dick Advocaat.

Injuries: Joao Carlos Teixeira, Orkun Kokcu, Justin Bijlow

Suspension: None

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Erwin Mulder; Lucas Woudenberg, Jan Paul van Hecke, Ibrahim Dresevic, Sherel Floranus; Mitchell van Bergen, Joey Veerman, Rodney Kongolo, Ben Nygren; Rami Hajaj, Henk Veerman

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linseen

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction

The fact that this is a cup fixture makes it more difficult to predict, as the knockout nature could spur players to higher levels. However, Feyenoord have been afforded extra rest and this could be a huge deciding factor.

The visitors are out of contention for the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup offers their only hope of glory this season. They will also be keen to avenge their loss two weeks ago and book their spot in the last four.

We expect Feyenoord to snatch a narrow victory in this quarter-final.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-2 Feyenoord