Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

The action continues in round 31 of the Eredivisie as Heerenveen and PSV Eindhoven go head-to-head at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Thursday.

Peter Bosz’s men head into the game unbeaten in their last 11 encounters with the hosts since September 2017 and will be looking to extend this seven-year stint.

Heerenveen returned to winning ways when they edged out Heracles Almelo 2-0 at the Erve Asito Stadium.

Prior to that, Kees Van Wonderen’s men were on a five-game winless run, losing three and claiming two draws since beating PEC Zwolle 2-0 on March 3.

With 36 points from 30 matches, Heerenveen are currently 10th in the Eredivisie table, six points adrift of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff places.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, turned in a performance of the highest quality as they steamrolled Vitesse 6-0 at the Philips Stadion last time out.

Bosz’s side have now won three league games on the spin since a 3-1 loss against NEC Nijmegen on March 30 — their only Eredivisie defeat of the season.

With 81 points from 30 matches, PSV are at the top of the league table with a healthy nine-point cushion over second-placed Feyenoord.

Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, PSV Eindhoven boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Heerenveen have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

PSV Eindhoven are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Van Wonderen’s men, picking up five wins and six draws since a 2-0 defeat in September 2017.

Heerenveen have won just one of their last five home matches while losing three and picking up one draw since mid-February.

PSV currently boast the best away record in the Eredivisie, having picked up 38 points from 15 games on the road this season.

Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Looking at recent results between Heerenveen and PSV Eindhoven, we anticipate an action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action.

PSV head into the game as the more in-form side and we are tipping them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2: First to score - PSV (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last five games against Heerenveen)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last nine meetings)