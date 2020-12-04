Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Dutch Eredivisie reaches matchday 11 this weekend, with Heerenveen playing host to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

PSV, who have lost just once this season, are looking to remain in the race for a Champions League spot with a win.

But Heerenveen have started the campaign well and will be looking to climb into the top five with an upset victory in this game.

Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Heerenveen have started the 2020-21 campaign relatively strongly. They won their opening three games, and have lost just twice since the season began. However, they have not won a match since their 1-4 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on 1 November.

Heerenveen’s last game saw them draw 1-1 away at ADO Den Haag.

PSV, meanwhile, are third in the Eredivisie after making a very strong start. They’ve won seven of their 10 games and have lost just once, to Vitesse in late October.

Their last domestic game saw them defeat Sparta Rotterdam 1-0. They also picked up a victory in European competition this week against Spanish side Granada.

Last season saw PSV and Heerenveen play just once, due to COVID-19 curtailing the Eredivisie season. PSV ran out 2-1 winners in that match, and in fact, Heerenveen haven’t picked up a win over PSV since September 2017.

Heerenveen form guide: W-W-L-D-D

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Weet sc Heerenveen voor de achtste keer op rij thuis ongeslagen te blijven tegen @PSV? 🤔



Voorbeschouwing op het duel met de Eindhovenaren 👇#HEEPSVhttps://t.co/HcodaezBPe — sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) December 2, 2020

Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Heerenveen will be without German midfielder Oliver Batista Meier for this match, as he’s still recovering from a COVID-19 infection. Forward Arjen van der Heide and midfielder Jan Ras are also in doubt for this game due to injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Arjen van der Heide, Jan Ras

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Oliver Batista Meier

Ryan Thomas and Maximiliano Romero are injured and will not be available. Meanwhile, Armando Obispo and Erick Gutierrez are both back in training, but are doubtful for this match. They might make the substitute’s bench.

Injured: Ryan Thomas, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Armando Obispo, Erick Gutierrez

Suspended: None

Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Heerenveen predicted XI (4-3-3): Erwin Mulder, Sherel Floranus, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pawel Bochniewicz, Lucas Woudenberg, Rodney Kongolo, Ibrahim Dresevic, Joey Veerman, Benjamin Nygren, Henk Veerman, Mitchell van Bergen

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Mario Gotze, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Cody Gakpo, Mauro Junior, Noni Madueke

𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝. 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝. 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝. ✍

Cody Gakpo = 🔴⚪ till 2025!#CodyGakpoEindhovenaar — PSV International (@psveindhoven) December 1, 2020

Heerenveen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

This has the potential to be a great match. Heerenveen have been on a strong run this season and have the ability to push PSV, who may well be tired following their win over Granada.

However, PSV have a deeper squad, quality in attacking areas with the likes of Gotze and Gakpo, and a strong defence. They’ve kept five clean sheets in their last seven Eredivisie matches. A close win for PSV seems the likely outcome.

Prediction: Heerenveen 0-1 PSV Eindhoven