Heerenveen vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Heerenveen will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Abe Lenstra Stadion on matchday nine of the Eredivisie on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw against Emmen at home last weekend. PSV, meanwhile, suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at Cambuur in their last league outing. All three goals came after the break, with Sai Van Wermeskerken wrapping up the scoring in the 90th minute.

PSV responded with a 5-1 victory at FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Yorbe Vertessen and Cody Gakpo scored braces in the rout.

The Eindhoven outfit will return to league action, having dropped to third spot following their defeat last weekend. They have 18 points and are two points behind table-toppers AZ Alkmaar. Heerenveen are in sixth spot with 13 points.

Heerenveen vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have 37 wins from their last 70 games against Heerenveen, who have been victorious on 17 occasions.

Their most recent meeting in February this year saw PSV claim a 3-1 home win.

Heerenveen are unbeaten in ten home games, stretching back to February.

PSV's last six away games have produced at least three goals.

The last six head-to-head meetings have witnessed both teams score.

PSV are unbeaten in their last eight games with Heerenveen.

PSV have played an average of 12 corners per game this season, the second-highest behind in the Dutch top flight, behind Voldendam (12.4).

Heerenveen vs PSV Prediction

PSV have lost their last two away league outings, which has put a minor dent in their title aspirations. Ruud van Nistelrooy's men will have to bounce back to avoid falling further behind in the title race.

Meanwhile, Heerenveen's strong home form has been the driving force behind their continental push. De Superfriezen have largely been compact in front of their fans, but PSV's attacking talent means the hosts' defence is likely to be breached.

PSV should claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-3 PSV

Heerenveen vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

